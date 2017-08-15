Entry List: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

After a week up North in the Irish Hills, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads South to Thunder Valley and Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be full and one team will be sent home after qualifying on Friday. Due to having the least amount of race attempts, Carl Long and the No. 66 team would be sent home if qualifying is cancelled.

Some notable additions for this week include the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing entry of J.J. Yeley and Reed Sorenson back in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports. Corey LaJoie is listed as the driver of the No. 23 for BK Racing and the No. 83 entry currently has “TBA” as their driver entry. That car has previously been piloted by Brett Moffitt for the past few races.

As for the remainder of the field, everything remains the same, with a few sponsorship changes. Kevin Harvick will have Busch Outdoors on the No. 4, Danica Patrick will have One Cure on the No. 10, Daniel Suarez will have Irwin/Lenox on the No. 19 and Kyle Larson will have Huggies Little Movers on the No. 42, among some of the notable sponsorship changes for this weekend at BMS.

The green flag for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is scheduled to fly at 7:43 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19, 2017 with television coverage on NBC. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the event.