(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Entry List: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Davey Segal August 15, 2017

After a week up North in the Irish Hills, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads South to Thunder Valley and Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be full and one team will be sent home after qualifying on Friday. Due to having the least amount of race attempts, Carl Long and the No. 66 team would be sent home if qualifying is cancelled.

Some notable additions for this week include the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing entry of J.J. Yeley and Reed Sorenson back in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports. Corey LaJoie is listed as the driver of the No. 23 for BK Racing and the No. 83 entry currently has “TBA” as their driver entry. That car has previously been piloted by Brett Moffitt for the past few races.

As for the remainder of the field, everything remains the same, with a few sponsorship changes. Kevin Harvick will have Busch Outdoors on the No. 4, Danica Patrick will have One Cure on the No. 10, Daniel Suarez will have Irwin/Lenox on the No. 19 and Kyle Larson will have Huggies Little Movers on the No. 42, among some of the notable sponsorship changes for this weekend at BMS.

The green flag for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is scheduled to fly at 7:43 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19, 2017 with television coverage on NBC. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayMcDonalds/CessnaChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiAutotraderFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonTBDChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickBusch OutdoorsFordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneTBDChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneFord EcoBoostFordRoush Fenway Racing
77JJ Yeley (i)TBDChevroletTommy Baldwin Racing
810Danica PatrickOne CureFordStewart-Haas Racing
911Denny HamlinFedEx GroundToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1013Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1114Clint BowyerRush Truck CentersFordStewart-Haas Racing
1215Reed SorensonLow T CentersChevroletPremium Motorsports
1317Ricky Stenhouse Jr.FastenalFordRoush Fenway Racing
1418Kyle BuschM&M's CaramelToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1519Daniel SuarezIrwin/LenoxToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1620Matt KensethDEWALT FlexvoltToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1721Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1822Joey LoganoShell Pennzoil/AutotraderFordTeam Penske
1923Corey LaJoieBest Home FurnishingsToyotaBK Racing
2024Chase ElliottNAPAChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2127Paul MenardKnauf/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2231Ryan NewmanCaterpillarChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2332Matt DiBenedettoTBDFordGO FAS Racing
2433Jeffrey EarnhardthuluChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2534Landon CassillLove's Travel StopsFordFront Row Motorsports
2637Chris BuescherTBDChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2738David RaganTBDFordFront Row Motorsports
2841Kurt BuschHaas Automation/Monster EnergyFordStewart-Haas Racing
2942Kyle LarsonHuggies Little MoversChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
3043Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3147AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3248Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3351TBANEX TransportationChevroletRick Ware Racing
3455Reed SorensonTwin Peaks RestaurantsChevroletPremium Motorsports
3566Carl Long (i)TBDChevroletPremium Motorsports
3672Cole WhittTBDChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3777Erik Jones5-hour ENERGY Extra StrengthToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3878Martin Truex Jr.Bass Pro Shops/Ducks UnlimitedToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3983TBDTBDToyotaBK Racing
4088Dale Earnhardt Jr.Axalta-Ducks UnlimitedChevroletHendrick Motorsports
4195Michael McDowellWipes.comChevroletLeavine Family Racing

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

