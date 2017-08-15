Entry List: Food City 300

After a couple weekends in a row turning right and left on road courses, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to the World’s Fastest Half-Mile for the Food City 300 this weekend.
There are 42 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be full for the event and two teams will be sent home after qualifying, barring any changes.
There are seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars in the field. They include Austin and Ty Dillon (RCR), Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez (JGR), Joey Logano (Penske), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (JRM) and Aric Almirola (Biagi).
There are also a few notable changes for this weekend’s night race. Harrison Rhodes is back in the No. 01 for JD Motorsports, BJ McLeod is back in the No. 8, Jeb Burton is in the No. 24, Chad Finchum is in the No. 40, Tommy Joe Martins is in the No. 78 and Brandon Brown is in the No. 90 as well.
The green flag for the Food City 300 is scheduled to fly at approximately 7:46 p.m. ET on Friday evening from Bristol Motor Speedway on NBCSN. Austin Dillon is the defending winner of the event.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Hass/One Cure Ford
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|01
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|OneMain Financial
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Austin Dillon (i)
|Rheem
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Ty Dillon (i)
|Bass Pro Shops/NRA Museum
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|Pilot Flying J
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|BRANDT Professional Agriculture
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|10
|07
|Ray Black II
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|11
|8
|BJ McLeod
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|12
|9
|William Byron
|AXALTA/ETAS Metal Roof & Wall Systems
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|13
|11
|Blake Koch
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|14
|13
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Toyota
|Danielle Long
|15
|14
|JJ Yeley
|TriStar Motorsports
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|16
|15
|Garrett Smithley
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Carol Clark
|17
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|18
|18
|Kyle Busch (i)
|NOS Energy Drink
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|19
|19
|Matt Tifft
|MSC
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|20
|20
|Daniel Suarez (i)
|TBD
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|22
|22
|Joey Logano (i)
|Discount Tire
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|23
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Allegiant Airlines
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|24
|24
|Jeb Burton
|WBWF/State Water Heaters
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|25
|28
|Dakoda Armstrong
|WinField United
|Toyota
|James Whitener
|26
|33
|Brandon Jones
|Ohio Logistics
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|27
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|28
|40
|Chad Finchum
|TBD
|Ford
|Danielle Long
|29
|42
|Tyler Reddick
|BurgerFi
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|30
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|31
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|32
|52
|Joey Gase
|Donate Life
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|33
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|South Point Hotel & Casino
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|34
|74
|Mike Harmon
|TBD
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|35
|78
|Tommy Joe Martins
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|36
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. (i)
|Goody's Mixed Fruit Blast
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|37
|89
|Morgan Shepherd
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Cindy Shepherd
|38
|90
|Brandon Brown
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Michelle Gosselin
|39
|93
|Jeff Green
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Pamela Sieg
|40
|96
|Ben Kennedy
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|41
|98
|Aric Almirola (i)
|Fresh From Florida
|Ford
|Fred Biagi
|42
|99
|David Starr
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod