Entry List: Food City 300

After a couple weekends in a row turning right and left on road courses, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to the World’s Fastest Half-Mile for the Food City 300 this weekend.

There are 42 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be full for the event and two teams will be sent home after qualifying, barring any changes.

There are seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars in the field. They include Austin and Ty Dillon (RCR), Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez (JGR), Joey Logano (Penske), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (JRM) and Aric Almirola (Biagi).

There are also a few notable changes for this weekend’s night race. Harrison Rhodes is back in the No. 01 for JD Motorsports, BJ McLeod is back in the No. 8, Jeb Burton is in the No. 24, Chad Finchum is in the No. 40, Tommy Joe Martins is in the No. 78 and Brandon Brown is in the No. 90 as well.

The green flag for the Food City 300 is scheduled to fly at approximately 7:46 p.m. ET on Friday evening from Bristol Motor Speedway on NBCSN. Austin Dillon is the defending winner of the event.