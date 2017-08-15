Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Matthew T. Thacker/NKP)

Entry List: Food City 300

August 15, 2017

After a couple weekends in a row turning right and left on road courses, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to the World’s Fastest Half-Mile for the Food City 300 this weekend.

There are 42 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be full for the event and two teams will be sent home after qualifying, barring any changes.

There are seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars in the field. They include Austin and Ty Dillon (RCR), Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez (JGR), Joey Logano (Penske), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (JRM) and Aric Almirola (Biagi).

There are also a few notable changes for this weekend’s night race. Harrison Rhodes is back in the No. 01 for JD Motorsports, BJ McLeod is back in the No. 8, Jeb Burton is in the No. 24, Chad Finchum is in the No. 40, Tommy Joe Martins is in the No. 78 and Brandon Brown is in the No. 90 as well.

The green flag for the Food City 300 is scheduled to fly at approximately 7:46 p.m. ET on Friday evening from Bristol Motor Speedway on NBCSN. Austin Dillon is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
100Cole CusterHass/One Cure FordFordGene Haas
20Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Coswell
301Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerOneMain FinancialChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Austin Dillon (i)RheemChevroletRichard Childress
63Ty Dillon (i)Bass Pro Shops/NRA MuseumChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross Chastainteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettPilot Flying JChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
97Justin AllgaierBRANDT Professional AgricultureChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1007Ray Black IITBDChevroletBobby Dotter
118BJ McLeodTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
129William ByronAXALTA/ETAS Metal Roof & Wall SystemsChevroletRick Hendrick
1311Blake KochLeafFilter Gutter ProtectionChevroletMatt Kaulig
1413Timmy HillTBDToyotaDanielle Long
1514JJ YeleyTriStar MotorsportsToyotaMark Smith
1615Garrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletCarol Clark
1716Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1818Kyle Busch (i)NOS Energy DrinkToyotaJD Gibbs
1919Matt TifftMSCToyotaJoe Gibbs
2020Daniel Suarez (i)TBDToyotaJoe Gibbs
2121Daniel HemricTBDChevroletRichard Childress
2222Joey Logano (i)Discount TireFordRoger Penske
2323Spencer GallagherAllegiant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
2424Jeb BurtonWBWF/State Water HeatersToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2528Dakoda ArmstrongWinField UnitedToyotaJames Whitener
2633Brandon JonesOhio LogisticsChevroletRichard Childress
2739Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2840Chad FinchumTBDFordDanielle Long
2942Tyler ReddickBurgerFiChevroletChip Ganassi
3048Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3151Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3252Joey GaseDonate LifeChevroletJimmy Means
3362Brendan GaughanSouth Point Hotel & CasinoChevroletRichard Childress
3474Mike HarmonTBDDodgeMike Harmon
3578Tommy Joe MartinsTBDChevroletBJ McLeod
3688Dale Earnhardt Jr. (i)Goody's Mixed Fruit BlastChevroletRick Hendrick
3789Morgan ShepherdTBDChevroletCindy Shepherd
3890Brandon BrownTBDChevroletMichelle Gosselin
3993Jeff GreenRSS RacingChevroletPamela Sieg
4096Ben KennedyTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
4198Aric Almirola (i)Fresh From FloridaFordFred Biagi
4299David StarrTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

