Entry List: UNOH 200

After a week of high speeds at Michigan International Speedway, the Camping World Truck Series heads to the half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 200 on Wednesday evening.
There are 34 trucks on the preliminary entry list for the mid-week evening event, including a handful of changes. Austin Hill will pilot the No. 02, Chris Windom will pilot the No. 36, Mike Senica will drive the No. 57, Landon Huffman will drive the No. 63 and Clay Greenfield will wheel the No. 68.
Some other notable changes include the addition of Parker Kligerman in the No. 75 and Regan Smith in the No. 92. 2015 Cup champion Kyle Busch will be in this race as well in the No. 46 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Current K&N Pro Series East points leader Harrison Burton in the No. 51 Toyota with sponsorship from DEX Imaging for KBM, too.
The green flag for the UNOH 200 is scheduled to fly on Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Ben Kennedy is the defending winner of the event.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|1
|Jordan Anderson
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Tracy Lowe
|2
|02
|Austin Hill
|TBD
|Ford
|Randy Young
|3
|4
|Christopher Bell
|TBD
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|4
|6
|Norm Benning
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|5
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Joe Nemechek
|6
|10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Drive2Honor.org
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|7
|13
|Cody Coughlin
|Ride TV/JEGS
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|8
|16
|Ryan Truex
|Food City
|Toyota
|Shigeaki Hattori
|9
|18
|Noah Gragson
|Switch
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|10
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Fitzgerald Glider Kits
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|11
|21
|Johnny Sauter
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|12
|24
|Justin Haley
|Fraternal Order of Eagles
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|13
|27
|Ben Rhodes
|Safelite Auto Glass
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|14
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Cooper Standard
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|15
|33
|Kaz Grala
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|16
|36
|Chris Windom
|Baldwin Brothers
|Chevrolet
|Beverly Mittler
|17
|44
|Austin Self
|AM Technical Solutions
|Chevrolet
|Shane Lamb
|18
|45
|TJ Bell
|Niece Equipment
|Chevrolet
|Al Niece
|19
|46
|Kyle Busch (i)
|Banfield Pet Hospital
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|20
|49
|Wendell Chavous
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jay Robinson
|21
|50
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Mark Beaver
|22
|51
|Harrison Burton (i)
|DEX Imaging
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|23
|52
|Stewart Freisen
|Halmar International
|Chevrolet
|Chris Larsen
|24
|57
|Mike Senica
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|25
|63
|Landon Huffman
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Mike Mittler
|26
|68
|Clay Greenfield
|Titan Paint Sprayers
|Chevrolet
|Clay Greenfield
|27
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Food Country USA/Lopez Wealth Management/Anderson Maple Syrup/Tide Pods
|Toyota
|Charles Henderson
|28
|83
|JJ Yeley (i)
|Cue Vapor System
|Chevrolet
|DJ Copp
|29
|87
|Joe Nemechek
|D.A.B. Constructors Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Andrea Nemechek
|30
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Great Lakes Floors/Menards
|Toyota
|Rhonda Thorson
|31
|92
|Regan Smith
|TBD
|Ford
|Ricky Benton
|32
|97
|Jesse Little
|TBD
|Ford
|Ljason Little
|33
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Champion Power Equipment/Curb Records
|Toyota
|Mike Curb
|34
|99
|Brandon Jones (i)
|HTPG Refrigeration Products
|Chevrolet
|Matthew Miller