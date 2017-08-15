Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Entry List: UNOH 200

Davey Segal August 15, 2017

After a week of high speeds at Michigan International Speedway, the Camping World Truck Series heads to the half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 200 on Wednesday evening.

There are 34 trucks on the preliminary entry list for the mid-week evening event, including a handful of changes. Austin Hill will pilot the No. 02, Chris Windom will pilot the No. 36, Mike Senica will drive the No. 57, Landon Huffman will drive the No. 63 and Clay Greenfield will wheel the No. 68.

Some other notable changes include the addition of Parker Kligerman in the No. 75 and Regan Smith in the No. 92. 2015 Cup champion Kyle Busch will be in this race as well in the No. 46 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Current K&N Pro Series East points leader Harrison Burton in the No. 51 Toyota with sponsorship from DEX Imaging for KBM, too.

The green flag for the UNOH 200 is scheduled to fly on Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Ben Kennedy is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
11Jordan AndersonTBDChevroletTracy Lowe
202Austin HillTBDFordRandy Young
34Christopher BellTBDToyotaKyle Busch
46Norm BenningTBDChevroletNorm Benning
58John Hunter NemechekTBDChevroletJoe Nemechek
610Jennifer Jo CobbDrive2Honor.orgChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
713Cody CoughlinRide TV/JEGSToyotaDuke Thorson
816Ryan TruexFood CityToyotaShigeaki Hattori
918Noah GragsonSwitchToyotaKyle Busch
1019Austin CindricFitzgerald Glider KitsFordBrad Keselowski
1121Johnny SauterTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1224Justin HaleyFraternal Order of EaglesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1327Ben RhodesSafelite Auto GlassToyotaDuke Thorson
1429Chase BriscoeCooper StandardFordBrad Keselowski
1533Kaz GralaTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1636Chris WindomBaldwin BrothersChevroletBeverly Mittler
1744Austin SelfAM Technical SolutionsChevroletShane Lamb
1845TJ BellNiece EquipmentChevroletAl Niece
1946Kyle Busch (i)Banfield Pet HospitalToyotaKyle Busch
2049Wendell ChavousTBDChevroletJay Robinson
2150TBATBDChevroletMark Beaver
2251Harrison Burton (i)DEX ImagingToyotaKyle Busch
2352Stewart FreisenHalmar InternationalChevroletChris Larsen
2457Mike SenicaTBDChevroletNorm Benning
2563Landon HuffmanTBDChevroletMike Mittler
2668Clay GreenfieldTitan Paint SprayersChevroletClay Greenfield
2775Parker KligermanFood Country USA/Lopez Wealth Management/Anderson Maple Syrup/Tide PodsToyotaCharles Henderson
2883JJ Yeley (i)Cue Vapor SystemChevroletDJ Copp
2987Joe NemechekD.A.B. Constructors Inc.ChevroletAndrea Nemechek
3088Matt CraftonGreat Lakes Floors/MenardsToyotaRhonda Thorson
3192Regan SmithTBDFordRicky Benton
3297Jesse LittleTBDFordLjason Little
3398Grant EnfingerChampion Power Equipment/Curb RecordsToyotaMike Curb
3499Brandon Jones (i)HTPG Refrigeration ProductsChevroletMatthew Miller

