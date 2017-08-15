Entry List: UNOH 200

After a week of high speeds at Michigan International Speedway, the Camping World Truck Series heads to the half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 200 on Wednesday evening.

There are 34 trucks on the preliminary entry list for the mid-week evening event, including a handful of changes. Austin Hill will pilot the No. 02, Chris Windom will pilot the No. 36, Mike Senica will drive the No. 57, Landon Huffman will drive the No. 63 and Clay Greenfield will wheel the No. 68.

Some other notable changes include the addition of Parker Kligerman in the No. 75 and Regan Smith in the No. 92. 2015 Cup champion Kyle Busch will be in this race as well in the No. 46 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Current K&N Pro Series East points leader Harrison Burton in the No. 51 Toyota with sponsorship from DEX Imaging for KBM, too.

The green flag for the UNOH 200 is scheduled to fly on Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Ben Kennedy is the defending winner of the event.