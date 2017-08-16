Cody Coughlin, Kyle Busch Top Bristol Truck Practices

Cody Coughlin led the first of two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice sessions at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday (Aug. 16), while Kyle Busch led the second.

Rookie Coughlin set the fastest time of the session with a lap of 14.828 seconds (129.404 mph) in the No. 13 Ride TV/JEGS Toyota. Busch was runner-up in the first session with a fastest time of 14.832 seconds (129.369 mph) with Johnny Sauter third in the No. 21 Allegiant Travel Chevrolet. Rounding out the top five were Matt Crafton at 127.869 mph and No. 19 Fitzgerald Glider Kids Ford driver Austin Cindric (127.622mph).

30 of the 34 teams entered posted times in the first session. Jordan Anderson did briefly venture on track, but did not put up a time. Norm Benning and Josh Reaume did not venture on-track at all. Clay Greenfield blew an engine in his No. 68 before being able to set a lap time. Luckily, the team does have a spare powerplant.

The #68 truck suffered a blown engine during Practice #1. We have a fresh engine going in now. Not going to be able to make Practice #2, but will be ready for qualifying later this afternoon. #nascar #ncwts #unoh200 @bmsupdates @semperfifund A post shared by Clay Greenfield (@claygreenfield) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

However, the time necessary for the change forced Greenfield to miss the second session as well. When qualifying starts later today, Greenfield will have to qualify with absolutely no practice.

Results of Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 Practice No. 1

The second session was topped by Busch, who set the fastest time of the day with a lap of 14.706 seconds (130.477 mph). Ben Rhodes was second quickest in his No. 27 Toyota, just under a tenth of a second slower at 14.801 seconds (129.640 mph). Christopher Bell was third fastest (129.509mph) in the No. 4 Toyota.

Rounding out the top five were Crafton (129.509mph) and Sauter (129.264 mph). Coughlin, who led the first session was ninth fastest. 32 trucks posted times with Greenfield and Mike Senica electing to sit out.

Results of Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 Final Practice

Keystone Light Pole Qualifying begins at 4:35 pm ET. The session will air on FOX Sports 2. Coverage of the UNOH 200 starts with NCWTS Setup at 8 p.m. Race coverage follows at 8:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.