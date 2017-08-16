Darrell Wallace Jr.’s Michigan Truck Win Encumbered

Darrell Wallace Jr.‘s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win in the LTi Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway last weekend (Aug. 12) has been ruled encumbered, with crew chief Shane Huffman suspended for the next Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday night (Aug. 16), NASCAR announced Wednesday.

According to the penalty report, the No. 99 MDM Motorsports Chevrolet had an improperly configured truck bed cover on Saturday, as “vent holes at the bed top must be configured for air intake only.”

The L1 penalty also means that Huffman has been fined $5,000, and the team has lost 10 owner points after Wallace’s win, which came in his first start of the NCWTS season.

Additionally, the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Toyota bore two penalties after Saturday’s race, with the truck having failed front-body ride-height measurements post-race (an L1 penalty) and weight measurements pre-qualifying.

Grant Enfinger‘s eight-place finish was encumbered, while crew chief Jeff Hensley was fined $5,000 with a suspension for the next event at Bristol and the team was docked 10 driver and owner points.

As the No. 98’s pre-qualifying weight was “affixed improperly,” Hensley also received an extra suspension for the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Truck chief Josh Hankish was also suspended for the next two races.

Bud Haefele will replace Hensley atop the pit box for Enfinger; meanwhile, a replacement for the No. 99 (which will be driven by Brandon Jones at Bristol) has not been named.