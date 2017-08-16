Kyle Busch Sets Track Record to Win UNOH 200 Pole

Kyle Busch took pole position for Wednesday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, his 18th career NCWTS pole.

The final, five minute session – consisting of the 12 fastest drivers on track – was led by Busch, who finished fastest with a time of 14.827 seconds (129.413 mph). Even though Busch went faster during the final practice session earlier in the day, the lap officially counts as a new track record.

Points leader Christopher Bell joins Busch on the front row with a lap of 14.920 seconds (128.606 mph). Johnny Sauter, rookie Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

Bell was fastest overall in Round No. 2 with a time of 14.892 seconds (128.848 mph). Busch (128.632 mph) was second, followed by Sauter, Gragson and Grant Enfinger.

Busch, who topped overall practice earlier on Wednesday (Aug. 16), was also fastest in the first 20 minute session of qualifying with a time of 14.892 seconds (128.848 mph).

Chris Windom hit the wall of Turn 4 late on and brought out a red flag at the end of the first session. Unfortunately, Windom was unable to turn a lap fast enough to make the field. Mike Senica failed to set a time in the first round and also failed to qualify.

Starting Lineup for the Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200

Coverage of the UNOH 200 begins at 8 p.m. ET with NCWTS Setup. Race coverage immediately follows on FOX Sports 1.