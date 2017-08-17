(Photo: Matthew T. Thacker/NKP)
2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 23: Colosseum-Style
Episode 23: Colosseum-Style
Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff and Zach Catanzareti
In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Mike and Zach discuss the potential resurgence of Kyle Larson
, the importance of victory for Darrell Wallace Jr
., road ringers in Mid-Ohio and the demise of Brad Keselowski Racing. We also preview the racing to come this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway!
