Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / 2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 23: Colosseum-Style
(Photo: Matthew T. Thacker/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 23: Colosseum-Style

Frontstretch Staff August 17, 2017 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, XFINITY, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

Episode 23: Colosseum-Style

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin AlbinoMike Neff and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Mike and Zach discuss the potential resurgence of Kyle Larson, the importance of victory for Darrell Wallace Jr., road ringers in Mid-Ohio and the demise of Brad Keselowski Racing.  We also preview the racing to come this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway!

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action at Bristol this weekend by signing up at this link for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started! 

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Friday Faceoff: Who’s Sandbagging Who?

Last weekend at Michigan International Speedway, Brad Keselowski had some harsh words for the factory …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.