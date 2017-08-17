Justin Allgaier, Kyle Busch Top XFINITY Practices at Bristol

The NASCAR XFINITY Series held a pair of practices on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 17) in preparation of the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 18.

Justin Allgaier was the fastest man in Thunder Valley during the first session with a speed of 125.363 mph.

Kyle Busch (125.134 mph), who won the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol on Wednesday night (Aug. 16), was second quickest. Blake Koch (124.630 mph) and Elliott Sadler (124.622 mph) took third and fourth place.

Defending winner of the event Austin Dillon (124.541 mph) rounded out the fast five.

The final practice, held later on Thursday, was paced by Busch (124.315 mph), an eight-time NXS winner at Bristol.

Joey Logano (123.865 mph), a two-time NXS Bristol winner, trailed Busch in the session in second place.

Brennan Poole (123.586 mph) was third quickest. JR Motorsports teammates William Byron (123.372 mph) and Allgaier (123.308 mph) rounded out the top-five.

Qualifying for the event will take place on Friday, Aug. 18 at 3:40 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network.

The engines will fire for 36th annual Food City 300 later on Friday night. The green flag will wave at 7:46 p.m. ET

NBC Sports Network and PRN will broadcast the event.