Kyle Busch Dominates, Wins Truck Race At Bristol After Speeding Penalty

Kyle Busch wiped the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series field on Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway by starting on the pole, leading 109 laps, and winning all three stages.

But his 178th national series win didn’t come easily. Busch avoided a late race incident that happened right in front of him. With just five laps to go, Justin Haley got under Austin Wayne Self and sent Self into the wall, bringing out the fifth and final caution of the day. Self slammed into Haley under the caution in retaliation, as the incident caused major damage to his truck. NASCAR parked Self as a consequence.

Busch was able to easily hold off the rest of the field on the ensuring NASCAR Overtime restart to earn his third Truck Series win of this season and his 49th overall. Busch started stage three at the rear of the field due to a speeding penalty on pit road and roared to take the lead back for good in less than 50 laps.

Matt Crafton posed the strongest threat to Busch’s victory, leading 89 laps and finishing second in the race. But Crafton only took the lead at the start of stage two when Busch restarted deep in the field, and once Busch got within a second of Crafton, the two time series champion couldn’t do much to stop him.

John Hunter Nemechek finished third while Grant Enfinger kept his playoff hopes alive in fourth. But Ben Rhodes, another driver on the bubble, finished right behind Enfinger in fifth.

In stage one, Busch led every lap en route to a stage victory. Noah Gragson finished second after running there for the duration of the stage. Crafton led most of stage two before Busch was able to get by with 5 laps to go in the stage.

The race was delayed two hours due to rain storms, with fans having to evacuate stands twice due to lightning in the area.