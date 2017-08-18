Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Predictions

Frontstretch Staff August 18, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content Leave a comment

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonErik JonesKyle BuschMatt Kenseth
Corey BrewerMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Kevin Harvick
Mark HowellDenny HamlinKyle LarsonMatt Kenseth
Dustin AlbinoKyle LarsonKyle BuschClint Bowyer
Clayton CaldwellKyle BuschKyle BuschClint Bowyer
Davey SegalKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Kyle Busch
Bryan GableMartin Truex Jr.Kyle LarsonClint Bowyer
Jeff WolfeKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Kyle Larson
Michael MassieKyle LarsonMartin Truex Jr.Erik Jones
Samarth KanalKyle LarsonKyle BuschClint Bowyer
Joseph WolkinMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Denny Hamlin
Vito PuglieseMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschKyle Busch
Dan GreeneMartin Truex Jr.Clint BowyerMatt Kenseth


Results: Pure Michigan 400

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonMartin Truex Jr.Ryan BlaneyKyle Larson1st5
Corey BrewerKevin HarvickMartin Truex Jr.Chase Elliott8th2
Mark HowellJoey LoganoBrad KeselowskiKevin Harvick13th0
Dustin AlbinoBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottRyan Blaney15th1
Clayton CaldwellKevin HarvickBrad KeselowskiKevin Harvick13th0
Davey SegalBrad KeselowskiKyle LarsonChase Elliott8th2
Bryan GableBrad KeselowskiRyan BlaneyKyle Larson1st6
Jeff WolfeKyle LarsonChase ElliottBrad Keselowski17th0
Huston LadnerBrad KeselowskiKevin HarvickRyan Blaney15th1
Michael MassieBrad KeselowskiRyan BlaneyBrad Keselowski17th1
Samarth KanalBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottJoey Logano28th0
Frank VelatBrad KeselowskiKyle LarsonChase Elliott8th2
Joseph WolkinBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottKyle Larson1st6
Greg DavisBrad KeselowskiBrad KeselowskiMartin Truex Jr.2nd4

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer40231813
Amy Henderson38-22321014
Huston Ladner34-6232810
Mark Howell33-72301014
Davey Segal33-7233912
Dustin Albino31-9231913
Joseph Wolkin29-11191711
Clayton Caldwell27-13231611
Michael Massie27-1321358
Frank Velat27-1317279
Bryan Gable27-13202512
Dan Greene25-15181710
Jeff Wolfe23-1721279
Vito Pugliese19-2116238
John Douglas17-237055
Matteo Marcheschi12-284222
Greg Davis10-3012047
John Haverlin5-352111
Michael Finley3-373011
Samarth Kanal0-403001
Phil Allaway0-401000
Zach Catanzareti-1-412000
Tom Bowles-2-422000
Danny Peters-3-431000

 

 

