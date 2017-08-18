2017 Frontstretch Cup: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Bass Pro Shops Night Race



Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Erik Jones Kyle Busch Matt Kenseth Corey Brewer Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Mark Howell Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Matt Kenseth Dustin Albino Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer Clayton Caldwell Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer Davey Segal Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Bryan Gable Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Clint Bowyer Jeff Wolfe Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Michael Massie Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Erik Jones Samarth Kanal Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer Joseph Wolkin Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin Vito Pugliese Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Dan Greene Martin Truex Jr. Clint Bowyer Matt Kenseth



Results: Pure Michigan 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Total Points Amy Henderson Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson 1st 5 Corey Brewer Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott 8th 2 Mark Howell Joey Logano Brad Keselowski Kevin Harvick 13th 0 Dustin Albino Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Ryan Blaney 15th 1 Clayton Caldwell Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Kevin Harvick 13th 0 Davey Segal Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Chase Elliott 8th 2 Bryan Gable Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson 1st 6 Jeff Wolfe Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Brad Keselowski 17th 0 Huston Ladner Brad Keselowski Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney 15th 1 Michael Massie Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Brad Keselowski 17th 1 Samarth Kanal Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Joey Logano 28th 0 Frank Velat Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Chase Elliott 8th 2 Joseph Wolkin Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Kyle Larson 1st 6 Greg Davis Brad Keselowski Brad Keselowski Martin Truex Jr. 2nd 4

Standings