Daily Fantasy NASCAR Forecast Powered by DraftKings: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

The DraftKings daily fantasy NASCAR game heads to the midwest this weekend for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will make its second stop at Bristol Motor Speedway this Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Cars were on-track on Friday morning for first practice, led by Denny Hamlin. Drivers then battle for the Coors Light Pole Award at 5:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. The series then waits for the green flag to wave Saturday evening.

Here are eight drivers to look out for during the upcoming race weekend.

ELITE TIER: $9,500 and up

Kyle Busch ($10,800)

Bristol: 24 starts, five wins, eight top fives (33.3 percent), 13 top 10s (54.2 percent)

Average finish at Bristol: 15.1

Busch is one of the best drivers to ever hit the high-banks of Bristol. After dominating the Camping World Truck Series contest Wednesday evening, he is deemed to do well once again come Saturday night for the 500-mile contest.

Since a win at Pocono Raceway, Busch is riding high on momentum, with three straight top 10s. Additionally, he’s led 14 or more laps in six straight races, including leading the most circuits at Pocono and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Though he hasn’t won at Bristol in Cup competition since 2011 and has three straight finishes of 35th or worse, he is quite confident entering the weekend. After leading 256 laps in last year’s event, there’s no reason he can’t go out and win on Saturday.

Kyle Larson ($10,500)

Bristol: Seven starts, zero wins, zero top fives, three top 10s (42.9 percent)

Average finish at Bristol: 19.3

Larson’s stock is incredibly high after winning at Michigan last weekend, and rightfully so. However, he hasn’t performed as well as his price tag makes it seem. Prior to an unbelievable restart to pass the Furniture Row Racing cars at Michigan, he clearly did not have a winning car.

With three straight mediocre finishes of 23rd or worse at Indianapolis, Pocono and Watkins Glen, the No. 42 team clearly was missing a four-leaf clover. But the Michigan win brings momentum on Larson’s side, and Bristol is a place where he could use it. He finished sixth at Bristol in March, a disappointing end after leading the first 202 markers.

Kevin Harvick ($9,800)

Bristol: 33 starts, two wins, 12 top fives (36.4 percent), 16 top 10s (48.5 percent)

Average finish at Bristol: 13.6

Harvick hasn’t been a contender for the win in each of the past two races, finishing outside of the top 10 in both contests. However, his No. 4 machine is almost always hot at Bristol.

Over the past four Bristol races, the former Cup champion has been near the front when the checkered flag flew. Besides leading 128 laps en route to a win at Bristol last August, he also led 14 laps in March’s race before finishing third. Bristol will be a hit or miss for Larson, as per usual for the No. 42 team over the past three years, and the price is quite high for the risk.

ALL-STAR TIER: $8,000 – $9,400

Matt Kenseth: ($9,400)

Bristol: 35 starts, four wins, 14 top fives (40 percent), 21 top 10s (60 percent)

Average finish at Bristol: 13.9

Bristol hasn’t been all too kind to the aging veteran since 2015. With only one top five (2017) at Bristol since his 2015 triumph, Kenseth is looking to pick up from where he left off in March.

As pressure continues in Kenseth’s attempt to qualify for the playoffs, his No. 20 team is closing in on Victory Lane. Since New Hampshire Motor Speedway last month, he’s run quite well, earning three top fives over the past five races. After a disappointing finish at Michigan International Speedway due to a faulty final restart, Bristol could be the turn-around Kenseth needs as he looks for a new gig.

Chase Elliott ($9,200)

Bristol: Three starts, zero wins, one top five, two top 10s

Average finish at Bristol: 8.7

The No. 24 team is still winless, but Bristol is known to be one of Elliott’s best tracks of his young career. Sitting 14th on the playoff grid, he’s in a very comfortable position entering this weekend. However, earning his first Cup trophy will be the ultimate reward Hendrick Motorsports is looking for before the playoffs begin.

In Elliott’s limited Cup experience at Bristol, he has a pair of top fives, including a fourth-place finish in his Bristol debut. And one cannot forget Elliott has four XFINITY Series starts at Thunder Valley, featuring a third-place result in 2014. As Elliott gets ready for the playoffs, he needs to turn the momentum around. Finishing eighth at Michigan could be the start of a shift in results, but Bristol will prove whether or not this team is ready to compete for wins.

Clint Bowyer ($8,800)

Bristol: 23 starts, zero wins, seven top fives (30.4 percent), 11 top 10s (47.8 percent)

Average finish at Bristol: 15.1

Bowyer is another driver who most win in order to lock himself into the playoffs. What better way to do it than earning his first Bristol win? Well, after earning his first runner-up finish with Stewart-Haas Racing at Bristol earlier this year, the Kansas native walks to walk the yellow brick road to Victory Lane at the half-mile oval.

With three top-eight finishes in the past four races at Bristol, Bowyer is consistently up front. While Michigan didn’t end the way he wanted to, finished 23rd, the driver of the No. 14 car is looking for win No. 1 of 2017.

BARGAIN TIER: $4,500 – $7,900

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($7,700)

Bristol: Nine starts, zero wins, three top fives (33.33 percent), five top 10s (55.6 percent)

Average finish at Bristol: 10.4

Stenhouse is quite the short track racer, and he’s very underrated at Bristol. For just $7,7000, this multi-time winner in 2017 is an optimal choice at the half-mile speedway.

He finished ninth at Bristol in March, and he’s consistently running up front no matter how the track surface has been. While Stenhouse is struggling as of late, finishing no better than 14th (twice) since his Daytona International Speedway win, Bristol could be the turn-around the No. 17 team has been searching for all along. A strong run could go a long way for this team prior to the playoffs.

Chris Buescher ($6,000)

Bristol: Four starts, zero wins, one top five (25 percent), one top 10 (25 percent)

Average finish at Bristol: 22.5

Fresh off a contract extension, the driver of the No. 37 machine is riding Cloud 9 on and off the track. On the track, he’s hitting his groove in the second JTG-Daugherty Racing car as the team gets rid of all the issues it had to start the year. Off the surface, he finally has a stable home, not having to worry where he’ll be in the future for the first time in his career.

Buescher has a pair of top 10s in the last four races, including a sixth-place result at Michigan. Last year, he ran exceptionally well in this race, finishing fifth in the No. 34 car after running in the top 10 for the majority of the race. With momentum on his side, Buescher is poised to have a great run this weekend.

Pre-Qualifying Optimal Lineup: