Brian France Jr. or How I Saved NASCAR

Have you seen our new, revamped Frontstretch Newsletter? Click here for your chance to sign up for a FREE subscription that gives you exclusive Monday through Friday content. Here’s a preview of what you’re missing with one of our weekly Newsletter writers, S.D. Grady.

Inside the Situation Room, a group of gray-haired officials sits around a massive roundtable. The towering wall is covered with a map of the United States with symbols depicting the location of each track on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit. Mumbling and grumbling echoes around the room while an administrative assistant furiously types away on his laptop. There is much rubbing of lips and nodding. The assistant taps a key and a printer hums while it spits out a ream of memos. He collects and distributes the paper around the room.

Mr. France clears his throat. “Okay. I think we’ve got it. This should drastically reduce the amount of contact that results in damage to cars. I’d like to hear your thoughts before we send it out to the teams.”

He reads:

Procedure for Entering Pit Lane

Effective immediately, when a driver wishes to enter pit lane they must activate their blinker at the entrance to Turn 3, slow their vehicle and bring it to the apron of the track to enter the Commitment Lane where any oncoming traffic running at speed won’t bump into them. The Commitment Lane will be marked by 10 Jersey barriers following the line of the apron of the track.

Completing Tire Changes

Before a tire change can commence the vehicle must first park on four automated jack stands. An indicator light mounted on pit wall will turn solid red when sensors detect the weight of the car has been taken by the jack stands. When the light is green, pit crew members may climb over the wall to service the vehicle.

Leaving Pit Road

At the end of vehicle service, the car will be lowered and the indicator wall light will turn blinking yellow. The automated pit road traffic control system will monitor traffic and change the light when it is clear to leave. The driver must wait for the light to turn solid green before entering pit road traffic.

Upon leaving their box, pit road speed must be maintained without passing any other vehicle traveling in the lane. At the end of pit road, an official will indicate when it is safe for any car to proceed into the merging lane.

Merging with Traffic

The new Merging Indicator will now illuminate on the driver’s digital dash. Cameras mounted on the top of the grandstands and equipped with radar will determine where in the pack there is a sufficient break for the vehicle to accelerate and enter traffic without hindering the speed or trajectory of any other car in competition.

Leading the Race

If a vehicle is determined to be in the lead of the race, it is incumbent upon the driver to continue to stay out in front of the pack, preventing any possible side-by-side contact or even a bumper-to-bumper incident. At no point shall this driver simply give up the position for the sake of pit road strategy, as an unanticipated move can create an accordion effect further back in the field.

Almost Lap-Down Cars

For those vehicles traveling at a slower speed than the leader, if the P1 vehicle is approaching from behind with the possibility of passing the slower car, it is required that the almost lap-down vehicle be brought to the garage area and parked such that no impediment is created in having the fastest vehicle win the race.

Mr. France puts the memo down on the table and raises his head. “Shall we take a vote?”

A unanimous wave of agreement sweeps across the room.

Mr. France collects the memos. “Fine. We’ll have this and the technical specifications for new blinkers, pit-wall mounted lights, weight-sensitive jacking systems, and Merging Indicator software delivered via Amazon drone to each stable by Wednesday. This initiative should save a considerable amount of money in car repairs. Thank you for your input.”

Something Shiny

Ah, there’s nothing like Bristol to bring out the individual flair of our NASCAR drivers. As usual, the selection of Driver Introduction songs was varied from throwback classic rock to the latest on the Country charts. My favorite? J.J. Yeley and his daughter Faith Anne walking out in costume to Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You, Babe.”

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter here.