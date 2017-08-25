Jack Roush Jr. Wins Biscuitville Grand Prix Pole

On Friday evening, KohR Motorsports’ Jack Roush Jr. won the overall pole for Saturday’s Biscuitville Grand Prix at VIRginia International Raceway. Roush’s lap of 114.621 seconds (102.704 mph) is 2.3 seconds fastest than the pole time that Sebastian Landy set last year for Automatic Racing.

For Roush, VIR means a lot to him. That just makes the pole position that much sweeter.

“This is the place I really started road racing in what was then Grand-AM, and now IMSA,” Roush said after the session. “It’s a pretty cool place and its great to be back. The [Ford Mustang] GT4 is amazing here. It really is unlike any other previous generation Mustang that I’ve driven. It’s very well engineered, much more advanced technology. It’s a true production race car built out of a production chassis.”

Roush’s lap was more than one-third of a second faster than Stevenson Motorsports’ Matt Bell. Rennsport One’s Dylan Murcott will start third, followed by Motorsports in Action’s Chris Green. VOLT Racing’s Alan Brynjolfsson enjoyed the rawness of his Ford Mustang GT4 all the way to fifth on the grid.

Street Tuner was a back-and-forth affair between BimmerWorld Racing’s James Clay and CRG-I Do Borrow’s Sarah Cattaneo. At the end of the 15 minute session, Clay was on top with a lap of 123.584 seconds (95.255 mph). Clay winning the class pole also puts Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in good position to collect on his bet.

Earlier this week, McAuliffe bet North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper a number of Virginia-produced agricultural products that Clay could beat Freedom Autosport’s Chad McCumbee in the Biscuitville Grand Prix. Cooper countered with North Carolina-produced peanuts and Cheerwine, the Salisbury, N.C-based cherry soda.

Clay’s lap was one-sixth of a second faster than Cattaneo. Murillo Racing teammates Christian Szymczak and Jeff Mosing were third and fourth with Szymczak faster in the Mazda MX-5 than Mosing in the Porsche Cayman. McCumbee will start fifth in class.

Starting Grid for the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Biscuitville Grand Prix

The Biscuitville Grand Prix is scheduled to go green at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The race will be streamed live on both IMSA.com and FansChoice.tv. Highlighted coverage of the race will air on Sep. 3 at 9 a.m. on FOX Sports 1.