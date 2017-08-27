Up to Speed: Rumors Fly for Richard Petty Motorsports

In the midst of a silly season that has been particularly silly, a series of reports popped up this week about the future of Richard Petty Motorsports. The King’s team potentially has a lot on its plate in the next few months. At the moment, there is no guarantee that Aric Almirola will return to the No. 43 car next year. Sponsorship is a question mark as well, with the team working to retain Smithfield beyond 2017.
Additionally, while RPM remains a one-car outfit, the team still owns two charters. Following the closure of the No. 44 team, Petty leased to charter to Go FAS Racing. Per NASCAR’s charter rules, RPM would either have to use that charter or sell it next year. If the team is able to field a second car in 2018, Darrell Wallace Jr. remains the most likely candidate, although sponsorship will be the determining factor.
The latest development for RPM is Saturday’s report, originally from Catchfence.com, that the team will not renew the lease on its current shop in Mooresville, North Carolina.
The move might amount to no major changes for the team. It is plausible that Petty and his associates determined that they needed a shop that would better serve the team’s needs, and will return to the track in the same form in 2018. The real change would happen if the team’s needs required a new technical alliance or manufacturer relationship.
Petty’s team has fielded Fords since 2010, when the organization absorbed the remnants of Yates Racing. The team continues to use Roush Yates engines, and has received technical support from Roush Fenway Racing off and on. The arrangement has produced modest success. Marcos Ambrose captured two wins at Watkins Glen International for the team in 2011 and 2012, and Almirola took the No. 43 car back to victory lane in Daytona’s summer race in 2014. The win propelled Almirola into the playoffs that year, and the team nearly made its way back to the postseason in 2015.
The 2016 season was a different story.
Almirola and Brian Scott struggled mightily, and neither of them scored a top-10 finish until the fall race at Talladega Superspeedway. When Scott decided to step away from full-time driving, Almirola remained as RPM’s sole driver.
This year has presented its own set of challenges for the team. Almirola got off to a better start than in previous years, and he appeared to have a better shot at making the playoffs than last year. Of course, a terrifying crash at Kansas Speedway left Almirola with a back injury and on the sidelines for seven races. With Almirola 30th in points, the No. 43 team could still make the playoffs with a win, but it would require a perfect performance in one of the next two races and he did finish fourth at Richmond Raceway in 2015.
The unfortunate reality is that, after trying to build a winning team with a stable foothold in NASCAR, Petty finds himself almost back where he was nine years ago. Back in 2008, with Petty Enterprises facing an uncertain future, The King forged a partnership with Boston Ventures in an effort to keep the team going.
However, Boston Ventures’ assistance was not enough to save Petty’s team, and the venerable organization merged with what was left of Gillette Evernham Motorsports to form RPM. The ownership structure of the current team has changed a few times over the years. Most notably, Petty gained primary control of the organization in 2011.
Petty certainly was not alone in his struggles. The late 2000s featured a flurry of team mergers, contractions, and outright closures that decimated NASCAR’s middle class of race teams. Even if Petty Enterprises is no more, The King has managed to outlast many of his fellow team owners who have left the sport in the last decade.
The trouble is that RPM’s goal has never advanced beyond survival. The relative success of the team with Ambrose, Almirola and Kasey Kahne suggested that there was room for growth. But inconsistency and sponsorship woes that never seemed to go away have kept Petty and his associates looking over their shoulders instead of ahead. Despite years of hard work, another restructuring of ownership or new technical support might be the only way to keep The King’s court intact.
Many of this week’s reports have linked RPM with Richard Childress Racing. Any partnership between the two would require a switch to Chevrolet for Petty’s team. Planning a manufacturer switch this late in the year would be difficult, but there is no doubt that the possibility is still on the table.
Furthermore, if Smithfield still wants to be active in NASCAR, the company must decide if it wants to align itself with RPM, Almirola, or someone else. Having Smithfield’s backing would give Almirola leverage in seeking a new ride if he decides to leave.
Wallace, meanwhile, deserves to be racing somewhere in NASCAR, and at this point he could wind up in any of the top three national series. Bubba would likely contend for a championship in one of the lower divisions if he had the right equipment, but a shot at the Cup Series might be too good for him to pass up.
Hopefully, either RPM will return in 2018, or Petty will find some other way to remain involved in NASCAR. Now, at 80 years old, Petty remains popular with the fans, a major link to NASCAR’s history, and a fantastic ambassador for the sport. If there is a way for The King to keep riding into battle with his men, NASCAR will be better for it.
The fact is the team has produced little in the way of results and that doesn’t help. Ambrose’s was a road course ringer, Almirola’s win was a lucky case of staying out for rain and other than that he’s produced little. Scott was a pay to play guy and produced exactly what would be expected, nothing. The whole situation with Nascar doesn’t help, when teams can’t even afford to pay proven talent and start bringing in kids paying them 1/10th of what top drivers used to make.
Meanwhile, they blissfully carry on with their hyped up perversion of racing and wonder where the fans are. The fans started walking away en masse around the time the dismal Chase was dreamed up and it continues unabated today. Fans want more road races and short tracks, and what do they respond with? Moving a race from a flat 1 mile to boring cookie cutter was just stunning stupidity. Down the tubes they slide, the question is how low will they slide?
It’s unfortunate that the sport has lost its appeal to major sponsors. We can offer opinions as to why the audience continues to dwindle but it no longer serves any purpose. The writing has been on the wall for several years now. When a couple of big name sponsors cut back it should have been a wake up call. The one that comes to mind immediately is Budweiser and then Home Depot, Office Depot, UPS, DuPont and the list goes on. From what I read Lowes just upped for 2018 even though Johnson signed for three more years. Will they be gone. Having followed the sport for over 60 yrs. I can tell you that the actual racing has not changed that much except for the fact that the costs have risen dramatically over the years to the point that folks can’t afford to race anymore. Doesn’t matter whether it is a street stock at a local bull ring or Indianapolis, Daytona or Sonoma. The squeeze is on.
As far as NASCAR Cup racing goes the charter system has stymied anyone who may want to come into the sport. Brian France had the audacity to say that the charter system would encourage new ownership. Duh! I think there are more Charters then RPM’s that have to be sold after this year. We’ll see how many people are out there to buy them. I would suspect not many. Tommy Baldwin demonstrated that having a charter doesn’t necesssarily make it profitable or even sustainable.
One thing for certain is that the teams are going to have to make some bold decisions when it comes to cutting costs. Driver’s salaries are already in play according to Dale Jr but will that be enough? The norm has been when you save money in one area you spend it in another area. The next couple of years are going to determine the future of the sport if it hasn’t already been determined. When the big teams, Hendrick, Roush, Stewart-Haas and others, have sponsor woes it sure doesn’t bode well for the smaller teams. Losing someone like Richard Petty is no laughing matter. The only answer
To the problem is getting the millions of fans who have left the sport back. And this may be a bigger hurdle then can be jumped. It appears that the track owners are not confident of this happening since they’ll continue to reduce the seating capacity if their race tracks.
Saving money on drivers pay will allow teams to spend more in other areas through out the organization like R&D and Nascar might go to Air jacks so that 1 less pit crew member teams will have to pay and with plan for more 2 day shows for cup that will save teams $ on hotel and food costs
Petty should just sell the team and be done with it. He can struggle along trying to keep the team alive for the rest of his life, or he can just let it go and stop worrying about it. From the way things look, it’s just a matter of time before it is no longer a viable team (and a little bit longer before the entire NASCAR business model is no longer viable as well).
Ha Ha if you think Nascar on life support
When it cost more to race than you make is what is wrong with racing, Petty started this Money madness when he signed with STP, that was the largest sponsor deal in the history of NASCAR, soon everyone needed more money, bigger haulers , more cars, more people, etc. I may be wrong on the numbers. But I think when Childers won his first championship with Dale I believe he had about 12 employees. I am not downing Petty , Have always been a Petty fan.
Given the difficulty that larger, more visible teams are having securing funding, RPM’s struggles are no surprise. And historically they have changed manufacturers in an effort to help alleviate the funding problems. But to not renew the lease seems to be an additional step toward the inevitable.
Certainly it appears that baring some major intervention the days of RPM are coming towards a close.
I don’t believe Richard Petty absorbed anything from Robert Yates racing other then top thirty-five points. After the buyout from Boston Ventures then merger with George Gillette the team moved into the former Yates Racing shop.
IMO, I believe Richard Petty should do whatever it takes to regain rights to the name Petty Enterprise. It’s like the Wood Brothers changing to Eddie Wood Racing.. Richard Petty Motorsports just doesn’t sound right.