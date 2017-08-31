2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 25: Throwin’ It Back

Episode 25: Throwin’ It Back

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Joseph Wolkin and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Joseph and Zach recap Jeremy Clements’ shocking Road America victory and what impact it has put on the XFINITY Series playoffs. We also discuss the history of Darlington Raceway, the excitement of the official Throwback Weekend and if the track will see its 12th straight different winner on Sunday!

