(Photo: Yvonne Leonard)

NASCAR 101: 2017 Throwback Paint Schemes

Kevin Rutherford August 31, 2017 Cup Series, Featured Content, Kevin Rutherford, NASCAR 101, XFINITY 1 Comment

Each year, it seems like the hype and intrigue for NASCAR’s throwback weekend over Labor Day weekend grows even more.

This weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and XFINITY series travel to Darlington Raceway to participate in a traditional weekend of NASCAR racing that includes paint schemes and TV broadcasts that recall the sport’s history both recent and distant.

As such, a vast majority of the teams entered in the Cup race have some sort of special paint scheme, while the XFINITY participation percentage is more like about three fourths. Heck, even a small handful of teams in the Camping World Truck Series, which competes this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, are fielding throwback schemes.

We decided to run down the full roster of paint schemes for 2017 (with more to be added if they are announced before the green flag flies). Check out the full list and be sure to let us know your favorites in the comments or on social media.

Jamie McMurray

Brad Keselowski

Austin Dillon

Kevin Harvick

Kasey Kahne

Trevor Bayne

Danica Patrick

Denny Hamlin

Ty Dillon

Clint Bowyer

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Matt Kenseth

Ryan Blaney

Joey Logano

Corey LaJoie

Chase Elliott

Ryan Newman

Matt DiBenedetto

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Landon Cassill

Chris Buescher

David Ragan

Kyle Larson

Aric Almirola

AJ Allmendinger

Jimmie Johnson

Cody Ware

Derrike Cope

Cole Whitt

Erik Jones

Martin Truex Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Michael McDowell

Elliott Sadler

Austin Dillon

Ross Chastain

Michael Annett

Justin Allgaier

William Byron

Blake Koch

JJ Yeley

Ryan Reed

Denny Hamlin

Matt Tifft

Erik Jones

Daniel Hemric

Spencer Gallagher

Dylan Lupton

Dakoda Armstrong

Ryan Sieg

Timmy Hill

Kevin Harvick

Jeremy Clements

Joey Gase

Brendan Gaughan

Mike Harmon

Brandon Brown

Ben Kennedy

Cole Custer

Ray Black Jr.

John Hunter Nemechek

Austin Cindric

Chase Briscoe

One comment

  1. Josh Owenby
    September 1, 2017 at 10:25 am

    As much as I love Rusty’s MGD car, I really wish Brad had run Bobby’s 1988 car instead. I know Matt DiBenedetto is running a car similar to that, but it would have great to see it on Brad’s car especially since it would have been a Miller car. My favorite scheme this year is Denny Hamlin. It’s great to see him honor Mr. Modified, Ray Hendrick, someone who is long overdue to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

    Reply

