NASCAR 101: 2017 Throwback Paint Schemes

Each year, it seems like the hype and intrigue for NASCAR’s throwback weekend over Labor Day weekend grows even more.
This weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and XFINITY series travel to Darlington Raceway to participate in a traditional weekend of NASCAR racing that includes paint schemes and TV broadcasts that recall the sport’s history both recent and distant.
As such, a vast majority of the teams entered in the Cup race have some sort of special paint scheme, while the XFINITY participation percentage is more like about three fourths. Heck, even a small handful of teams in the Camping World Truck Series, which competes this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, are fielding throwback schemes.
We decided to run down the full roster of paint schemes for 2017 (with more to be added if they are announced before the green flag flies). Check out the full list and be sure to let us know your favorites in the comments or on social media.
Jamie McMurray
.@jamiemcmurray will honor David Pearson’s 1980 race-winning car this wknd @TooToughToTame! RT if you recognize this iconic No. 1. #TeamJMac pic.twitter.com/zc7f09F1ZD
— Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) August 28, 2017
Brad Keselowski
— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) August 30, 2017
Austin Dillon
We're gearing up & getting ready for #NASCARThrowback weekend, @TooToughToTame! We can wait to hit the track! pic.twitter.com/6hPUmJc5jV
— RCR (@RCRracing) August 24, 2017
Kevin Harvick
To kick off #Southern500 week, let's take a look at our #NASCARthrowback paint schemes… 1 at a time. How 'bout that No. 4 @BuschBeer Ford? pic.twitter.com/LhePRvwiy1
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 28, 2017
Kasey Kahne
2017 Kasey Kahne Darlington Throwback, Pre-Order Yours At https://t.co/TtmuXj3YmX #KaseyKahne #DarlingtonThrowback pic.twitter.com/w7PQLgfLkq
— WorldofDiecast (@WorldofDiecast1) June 21, 2017
Trevor Bayne
😍😍😍 Can't wait to roll these out at @TooToughToTame this weekend pic.twitter.com/M8GSYrzITF
— Roush Racing (@roushfenway) August 28, 2017
Danica Patrick
Patrick looks forward to #NASCARthrowback wknd where she'll pay tribute to @NASCARHall inductee Robert Yates. https://t.co/c6vBiqmEYz pic.twitter.com/yvCtsProYa
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 29, 2017
Denny Hamlin
Flying #11 for @dennyhamlin this weekend @TooToughToTame. @SportClips #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/uteo24DPeq
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) August 30, 2017
Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon to pay tribute to Smokey Yunick & Johnny Rutherford at Darlington #NASCAR https://t.co/YXxHvV6C6R
— Jayski (@jayski) August 26, 2017
Clint Bowyer
The next #NASCARthrowback we're featuring is Bowyer's No. 14 Carolina Ford Dealers Ford Fusion. How many ❤️s can we get for this scheme? pic.twitter.com/3QxcieQFYO
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 30, 2017
Reed Sorenson
RT & ♡ if your as pumped as we are to see @DCopeRacing in the No.55 @ManenTailBeauty again at @TooToughToTame! #ThrowBack #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/YRndb91OIX
— PREMIUM MOTORSPORTS (@premiummotrspts) August 30, 2017
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
— Roush Racing (@roushfenway) August 28, 2017
Matt Kenseth
.@MattKenseth to carry paint scheme from his first @NASCAR_Xfinity win at Rockingham Speedway in 1998 https://t.co/DWpEli0x23
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 30, 2017
Ryan Blaney
Here's this weekend's @MQL_Racing @kylepetty throwback Ford Fusion. pic.twitter.com/AWNwJaSJwy
— Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) August 29, 2017
Joey Logano
— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) August 30, 2017
Corey LaJoie
Big #NASCARthrowback unveil today for @CoreyLaJoie! Die-cast can be ordered now: https://t.co/DhQqJLOkSB pic.twitter.com/6fJtTWDJ0e
— Lionel Racing (@Lionel_Racing) August 8, 2017
Chase Elliott
"You just used what you had."
In 1976, @BillElliott9 had loafers and @chaseelliott's @TooToughToTame kicks will mimic that same look! pic.twitter.com/Gv2lrplqnO
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) August 26, 2017
Ryan Newman
— RCR (@RCRracing) August 24, 2017
Matt DiBenedetto
See you at @TooToughToTame, @KeenParts! pic.twitter.com/Nqq25jrxkq
— Go Fas Racing (@GoFasRacing32) August 30, 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt
@JEarnhardt1 @hulu @TooToughToTame throwback based on Dale Sr Busch Series @LowesFoods #3 pic.twitter.com/lBseZ0r4Pg
— Circle Sport w/ TMG (@CSTMG3330) August 24, 2017
Landon Cassill
Just two more days 'til @landoncassill has the throwback @LovesTravelStop Ford on track at @TooToughToTame. pic.twitter.com/ZqEAGvMkv3
— FrontRow Motorsports (@Team_FRM) August 30, 2017
Chris Buescher
You've seen the #37 @cheerios #throwback. Watch it come to life here @JTGRacing before it hits the track next week @TooToughToTame! pic.twitter.com/Prlh07uEKN
— JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) August 23, 2017
David Ragan
.@DavidRagan races this @CampingWorld Ford throwback in the #Southern500. See him Sun 2:30 at the @FordPerformance stage at @TooToughToTame. pic.twitter.com/Q82VspJ4PW
— FrontRow Motorsports (@Team_FRM) August 30, 2017
Kyle Larson
It's here! @KyleLarsonRacin's @CreditOneBank #NASCARThrowback for @TooToughToTame. #TeamLarson #BojanglesSo500 pic.twitter.com/R0EhXYGD9L
— Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) August 29, 2017
Aric Almirola
1984 – @OriginalSTP and @aric_almirola throwback to "The King's" 200th win #AskMRN
story–> https://t.co/NJNaYhHvTr pic.twitter.com/u8ZG9et6dO
— Motor Racing Network (@MRNRadio) July 12, 2017
AJ Allmendinger
It's #Throwback week @TooToughToTame! The #47 @kroger #ClickList car honoring Terry Labonte is going to look 👌 Sunday night. #BojanglesSo500 pic.twitter.com/vJOWCPKTuI
— JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) August 28, 2017
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson's @LowesRacing @TooToughToTame throwback is modeled after a @Lowes truck from 1986. pic.twitter.com/yz6gLdL89I
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 15, 2017
Cody Ware
Excited to unveil our @Bubbaburger, #PrayForTexas @TooToughToTame! @LillyTrucking, SBC Contractors, @spoonfulofmusic, @UCentre_Clemson pic.twitter.com/b3Ru5RXmdT
— Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) August 31, 2017
Derrike Cope
— PREMIUM MOTORSPORTS (@premiummotrspts) August 30, 2017
Cole Whitt
Darlington Preview: @ColeWhitt Honors Grandfather with Throwback Scheme @TooToughToTame https://t.co/sh4HdBfV8P pic.twitter.com/eq0Ee2gBO9
— TriStar Motorsports (@TriStarRaceTeam) August 30, 2017
Erik Jones
#BojanglesSo500 marks significant milestone in @erik_jones’ Career » https://t.co/0w8qnw4TAw #NASCARonNBC #upgradetoextrastrength pic.twitter.com/9bf69TGfzx
— Furniture Row Racing (@FRRacingTeam) August 29, 2017
Martin Truex Jr.
It's here! @MartinTruex_Jr's No. 78 @BassProShops @TooToughToTame Scheme Unveiled: https://t.co/WY05wgPjJ6 #BojanglesSo500 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/1VHVRiDzPJ
— Furniture Row Racing (@FRRacingTeam) August 29, 2017
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Southern 500 throwback a reminder of when his career almost ended https://t.co/P2PbFzHQix pic.twitter.com/CF9GkQ0AU1
— Nascar World (@NascarWorldNews) July 19, 2017
Michael McDowell
Our @TooToughToTame throwback hot rod is on the set up plate! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/woocjxi5h1
— LeavineFamilyRacing (@LFR95) August 29, 2017
Elliott Sadler
This weekend we honor @CaleYarborough throwback w @Elliott_Sadler @JRMotorsports – excited 2 see Elliott defend his win last year #armour150 pic.twitter.com/bK9WiFUl0L
— Armour Vienna Racing (@ArmourRacing) August 30, 2017
Austin Dillon
.@austindillon3 is back in the @NASCAR_XFINITY Series at @TooToughToTame with this #NASCARThrowback inspired No. 2 @rheem Chevrolet! pic.twitter.com/L2JRABAyaS
— RCR XFINITY Teams (@RCRNXS) August 30, 2017
Ross Chastain
Ross Chastain’s Darlington Throwback. https://t.co/XjnSHImu2m #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Xb3UkiEbae
— r/NASCAR on Reddit (@NASCARonReddit) August 29, 2017
Michael Annett
The @TooToughToTame @TMCTRANS Chevrolet on the setup plate ready to go this weekend. #ThrowbackWeekend #TeamMA #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/cih2uExjQV
— Michael Annett (@MichaelAnnett) August 29, 2017
Justin Allgaier
NEWS: @J_Allgaier's @AdvanceAuto throwback for @TooToughToTame honors Earnhardt siblings. #NASCARThrowback
➡️ https://t.co/kg5ZJHkwe6 pic.twitter.com/GU2OlHiRwO
— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) August 29, 2017
William Byron
Gearing up for a #NASCARThrowback weekend at @TooToughToTame
Preview ➡️ https://t.co/d0ptavyfqn pic.twitter.com/ndObpOFuop
— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) August 30, 2017
Blake Koch
.@BlakeKochRacing looks to continue momentum into @XFINITYRacing #Throwback Weekend at @TooToughToTame https://t.co/JqjwD9J1HJ pic.twitter.com/6QS8qhzg3s
— Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) August 30, 2017
JJ Yeley
Check it out 👇! @jjyeley1 Honors Legendary AJ Foyt @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/9TeeJBJcCc
— TriStar Motorsports (@TriStarRaceTeam) August 30, 2017
Ryan Reed
Which one of our three #NASCARThrowback cars is your favorite? Is it @LillyDiabetes, @advocare or @FifthThird? pic.twitter.com/uWt5D2vJRu
— Roush Racing (@roushfenway) August 30, 2017
Denny Hamlin
.@dennyhamlin will race this flying #11 (18) #Camry Saturday in the @XFINITYRacing @TooToughToTame. #NASCAR @SportClips pic.twitter.com/IcjNQQv8qD
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) August 31, 2017
Matt Tifft
Here's @matt_tifft's awesome #NASCARThrowback paint scheme for Saturday's @XFINITYRacing @TooToughToTame. #NASCAR @ronjons pic.twitter.com/QSzBcxxQDU
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) August 31, 2017
Erik Jones
.@erik_jones pays tribute to Davey Allison and his 1989 paint scheme this weekend @TooToughToTame. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/VMPMmjwn0L
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) August 31, 2017
Daniel Hemric
Jeff Green had success in the No 21 @RCRracing Chevy & for the #NASCARThrowback @DanielHemric hopes for the same:
[https://t.co/QTlLRK2oV1] pic.twitter.com/FdyOcbHcpt
— RCR XFINITY Teams (@RCRNXS) August 30, 2017
Spencer Gallagher
We had a special guest come by the shop this morning to help us get ready for @TooToughToTame! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/lT4d4Z6swC
— GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) August 30, 2017
Dylan Lupton
Dylan Lupton / JGL Racing Darlington Preview https://t.co/DI70mjCAfO pic.twitter.com/rDQKri4IXw
— JGL Racing (@JGLRacing) August 30, 2017
Dakoda Armstrong
Dakoda Armstrong / JGL Racing Darlington Preview https://t.co/C5rmbKd0y6 pic.twitter.com/jVvBCiaQGc
— JGL Racing (@JGLRacing) August 30, 2017
Ryan Sieg
A very special tribute scheme for throwback weekend @TooToughToTame honoring Shane.
Full press release: https://t.co/UrB1jIzEDc @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/mGm2sST3KB
— Ryan Sieg Racing (@RyanSiegRacing) August 29, 2017
Timmy Hill
Kevin Harvick
.@KevinHarvick's No. 41 @HBPizza Ford Mustang is almost ready to go! Catch this sweet ride on the track in Saturday's #SportClips200. pic.twitter.com/nIDySit4tx
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 29, 2017
Jeremy Clements
Here is Jeremy Clements Darlington Throwback honoring A.J Foyt. pic.twitter.com/BGwBkdBGwe
— MK20KB18 (@NCS18fan2014) July 24, 2017
Joey Gase
A couple more days till @JoeyGaseRacing and #AgriSupply team up again. #nascar #darlingtonraceway @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/d2IUVwjehV
— Agri Supply (@AgriSupply) August 31, 2017
Brendan Gaughan
For this weekend's #NASCARThrowback race at @TooToughToTame, @Brendan62 is bringing back the #NAPAThrowback colors from his truck days! pic.twitter.com/5T70Rl1jqT
— RCR XFINITY Teams (@RCRNXS) August 28, 2017
Mike Harmon
@TooToughToTame Throwback Honor Car this week @hrmn8ter @VMS_RacingTeam Mike Harmon Racing honors Red Farmer @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/b1z2YuOYWS
— Karyn Marinella (@KarynMarinella) August 30, 2017
Brandon Brown
We have @CCUScienceDean's car…umm, we mean @BrandonBrownRac's car 😜…out in front of Singleton Building. Come check it out. pic.twitter.com/MJ8hbcTSmy
— Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) August 31, 2017
Ben Kennedy
We may be headed to @TooToughToTame but our hearts are with Texas. @BenKennedy33
#WeAreGMS pic.twitter.com/hobXqlijvm
— GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) August 31, 2017
Cole Custer
Let's take a closer look at Cole Custer's No. 00 Ford Mustang which pays tribute to XFINITY Series champ, Sam Ard. What do you think, fans? pic.twitter.com/APhTTggP8d
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 31, 2017
Ray Black Jr.
Bobby Dotter of SS-Green Light Racing to honor Butch Miller at Darlington https://t.co/LM02Cnip6a
— Jayski (@jayski) August 31, 2017
John Hunter Nemechek
For the #ChevroletSilverado250 at the @CTMPOfficial, @NEMCOMotorsport will have new @JHNemechek cards. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/kFtycwtfMR
— NEMCO Motorsports (@NEMCOMotorsport) August 28, 2017
Austin Cindric
Here is the time lapse of @AustinCindric's No. 19 @DrawTiteHitches #NASCARThrowback Ford F-150 for @CTMPOfficial! pic.twitter.com/sOrJAGdVwV
— BradKeselowskiRacing (@TeamBKR) August 31, 2017
Chase Briscoe
Want to see how the No. 29 @CooperStandard #NASCARThrowback scheme came together? Enjoy this time lapse from our decal specialist, Rocky! pic.twitter.com/yDIc1kkhqx
— BradKeselowskiRacing (@TeamBKR) August 30, 2017
As much as I love Rusty’s MGD car, I really wish Brad had run Bobby’s 1988 car instead. I know Matt DiBenedetto is running a car similar to that, but it would have great to see it on Brad’s car especially since it would have been a Miller car. My favorite scheme this year is Denny Hamlin. It’s great to see him honor Mr. Modified, Ray Hendrick, someone who is long overdue to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.