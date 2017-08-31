NASCAR 101: 2017 Throwback Paint Schemes

Each year, it seems like the hype and intrigue for NASCAR’s throwback weekend over Labor Day weekend grows even more.

This weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and XFINITY series travel to Darlington Raceway to participate in a traditional weekend of NASCAR racing that includes paint schemes and TV broadcasts that recall the sport’s history both recent and distant.

As such, a vast majority of the teams entered in the Cup race have some sort of special paint scheme, while the XFINITY participation percentage is more like about three fourths. Heck, even a small handful of teams in the Camping World Truck Series, which competes this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, are fielding throwback schemes.

We decided to run down the full roster of paint schemes for 2017 (with more to be added if they are announced before the green flag flies). Check out the full list and be sure to let us know your favorites in the comments or on social media.

Jamie McMurray

.@jamiemcmurray will honor David Pearson’s 1980 race-winning car this wknd @TooToughToTame! RT if you recognize this iconic No. 1. #TeamJMac pic.twitter.com/zc7f09F1ZD — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) August 28, 2017

Brad Keselowski

Austin Dillon

We're gearing up & getting ready for #NASCARThrowback weekend, @TooToughToTame! We can wait to hit the track! pic.twitter.com/6hPUmJc5jV — RCR (@RCRracing) August 24, 2017

Kevin Harvick

To kick off #Southern500 week, let's take a look at our #NASCARthrowback paint schemes… 1 at a time. How 'bout that No. 4 @BuschBeer Ford? pic.twitter.com/LhePRvwiy1 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 28, 2017

Kasey Kahne

Trevor Bayne

😍😍😍 Can't wait to roll these out at @TooToughToTame this weekend pic.twitter.com/M8GSYrzITF — Roush Racing (@roushfenway) August 28, 2017

Danica Patrick

Denny Hamlin

Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon to pay tribute to Smokey Yunick & Johnny Rutherford at Darlington #NASCAR https://t.co/YXxHvV6C6R — Jayski (@jayski) August 26, 2017

Clint Bowyer

The next #NASCARthrowback we're featuring is Bowyer's No. 14 Carolina Ford Dealers Ford Fusion. How many ❤️s can we get for this scheme? pic.twitter.com/3QxcieQFYO — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 30, 2017

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Matt Kenseth

.@MattKenseth to carry paint scheme from his first @NASCAR_Xfinity win at Rockingham Speedway in 1998 https://t.co/DWpEli0x23 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 30, 2017

Ryan Blaney

Joey Logano

Corey LaJoie

Chase Elliott

"You just used what you had." In 1976, @BillElliott9 had loafers and @chaseelliott's @TooToughToTame kicks will mimic that same look! pic.twitter.com/Gv2lrplqnO — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) August 26, 2017

Ryan Newman

Matt DiBenedetto

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Landon Cassill

Chris Buescher

You've seen the #37 @cheerios #throwback. Watch it come to life here @JTGRacing before it hits the track next week @TooToughToTame! pic.twitter.com/Prlh07uEKN — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) August 23, 2017

David Ragan

Kyle Larson

Aric Almirola

AJ Allmendinger

Jimmie Johnson

Cody Ware

Derrike Cope

Cole Whitt

Erik Jones

Martin Truex Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Southern 500 throwback a reminder of when his career almost ended https://t.co/P2PbFzHQix pic.twitter.com/CF9GkQ0AU1 — Nascar World (@NascarWorldNews) July 19, 2017

Michael McDowell

Elliott Sadler

This weekend we honor @CaleYarborough throwback w @Elliott_Sadler @JRMotorsports – excited 2 see Elliott defend his win last year #armour150 pic.twitter.com/bK9WiFUl0L — Armour Vienna Racing (@ArmourRacing) August 30, 2017

Austin Dillon

Ross Chastain

Michael Annett

Justin Allgaier

William Byron

Blake Koch

JJ Yeley

Ryan Reed

Denny Hamlin

Matt Tifft

Erik Jones

.@erik_jones pays tribute to Davey Allison and his 1989 paint scheme this weekend @TooToughToTame. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/VMPMmjwn0L — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) August 31, 2017

Daniel Hemric

Jeff Green had success in the No 21 @RCRracing Chevy & for the #NASCARThrowback @DanielHemric hopes for the same:

[https://t.co/QTlLRK2oV1] pic.twitter.com/FdyOcbHcpt — RCR XFINITY Teams (@RCRNXS) August 30, 2017

Spencer Gallagher

We had a special guest come by the shop this morning to help us get ready for @TooToughToTame! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/lT4d4Z6swC — GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) August 30, 2017

Dylan Lupton

Dylan Lupton / JGL Racing Darlington Preview https://t.co/DI70mjCAfO pic.twitter.com/rDQKri4IXw — JGL Racing (@JGLRacing) August 30, 2017

Dakoda Armstrong

Dakoda Armstrong / JGL Racing Darlington Preview https://t.co/C5rmbKd0y6 pic.twitter.com/jVvBCiaQGc — JGL Racing (@JGLRacing) August 30, 2017

Ryan Sieg

A very special tribute scheme for throwback weekend @TooToughToTame honoring Shane.

Full press release: https://t.co/UrB1jIzEDc @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/mGm2sST3KB — Ryan Sieg Racing (@RyanSiegRacing) August 29, 2017

Timmy Hill

Kevin Harvick

.@KevinHarvick's No. 41 @HBPizza Ford Mustang is almost ready to go! Catch this sweet ride on the track in Saturday's #SportClips200. pic.twitter.com/nIDySit4tx — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 29, 2017

Jeremy Clements

Here is Jeremy Clements Darlington Throwback honoring A.J Foyt. pic.twitter.com/BGwBkdBGwe — MK20KB18 (@NCS18fan2014) July 24, 2017

Joey Gase

Brendan Gaughan

Mike Harmon

Brandon Brown

We have @CCUScienceDean's car…umm, we mean @BrandonBrownRac's car 😜…out in front of Singleton Building. Come check it out. pic.twitter.com/MJ8hbcTSmy — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) August 31, 2017

Ben Kennedy

Cole Custer

Let's take a closer look at Cole Custer's No. 00 Ford Mustang which pays tribute to XFINITY Series champ, Sam Ard. What do you think, fans? pic.twitter.com/APhTTggP8d — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 31, 2017

Ray Black Jr.

Bobby Dotter of SS-Green Light Racing to honor Butch Miller at Darlington https://t.co/LM02Cnip6a — Jayski (@jayski) August 31, 2017

John Hunter Nemechek

Austin Cindric

Chase Briscoe