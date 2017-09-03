Austin Cindric Spins Kaz Grala for First Truck Win

Two straight weekends of bump-and-runs culminated with Austin Cindric’s first career win in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3.

Following Jeremy Clements’ spin-and-win move on Matt Tifft at Road America in the XFINITY Series, Cindric moved Kaz Grala out of the way on the final lap of the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, scoring his first win in the series.

Grala, looking for his second win of the season, faded to third after spinning out following the contact, moving Noah Gragson — who was also bumped by Cindric in the closing laps — to second.

Justin Haley and Ryan Truex rounded out the top five, with Johnny Sauter, Chase Briscoe, Parker Kligerman, Austin Wayne Self and Ben Rhodes completing the top 10.

Cindric’s win slots him into the playoffs for the first time, ensuring that at least one Brad Keselowski Racing truck will enter the playoffs before the team closes at the end of 2017. Teammate Briscoe, meanwhile, remains a good bet to make it in on points.

Following the race, Christopher Bell holds the points lead despite an engine failure that relegated him to 26th.

Full race results

The series returns to action after a week break at Chicagoland Speedway on Sept. 15. The race will be held at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 and MRN, with practices on Thursday, Sept. 14.