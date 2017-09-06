Denny Hamlin Penalized Following Darlington Victory

NASCAR announced Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 6) that the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team has been handed an L1-level penalty following the race last weekend at Darlington Raceway.

The team violated sections 20.14.2 (rear suspension) of the NASCAR rule book, which states that “I-4 f Truck Trailing Arm Spacers/Pinion Angle Shims. Spacers/pinion angle shims must conform to the following drawing: A-008- 01016d-16 REV. A. Notes: 6 The Truck trailing arm spacer / pinion angle shim mating surfaces must be planar and must be in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times.”

Crew chief Mike Wheeler was fined $50,000 and suspended for the next two points races (Richmond Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway). The team was also docked 25 owner and driver points, while Denny Hamlin‘s victory was encumbered.

This penalty was last seen in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series following the Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway earlier last month with Erik Jones and the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing team.

There is no word on if the penalty will be appealed or not at this time.

Additionally, he No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team received a safety violation penalty for lug nuts not properly installed following Sunday nights race. Crew chief Greg Ives has been suspended for this weekend’s race at Richmond along with being given a $20,000 fine. Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement this afternoon that the organization will not appeal the penalty. Travis Miller, the current No. 88 car chief, will serve as the interim crew chief.

In the NASCAR XFINITY Series, the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team failed post-race inspection after violating sections 20.14.2 (rear suspension) of the rule book. The team was given an L1-level penalty, and crew chief Eric Phillips has been suspended for the next two points-paying events (Richmond and Chicago) and received a $25,000 fine. The team was fined 25 driver and owner points, while Hamlin’s victory in the race Saturday was encumbered.

Meanwhile, the second-place-finishing No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang also failed post race inspection for violating sections 20.14.2 (rear suspension) of the rule book. Greg Erwin has been fined $25,000 and suspended for the next two points-paying events (Richmond and Chicago). The second-place finish was also encumbered