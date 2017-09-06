Entry List: Virginia529 College Savings 250

After 40 XFINITY Series drivers tried to tame the track Too Tough to Tame, the NXS heads to Richmond Raceway for the Virginia529 College Savings 250.
There are 42 cars on the preliminary entry list for the event, meaning the field will be full and two cars will be sent home packing after qualifying, barring any entry list changes.
There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the entry list, as well as one Camping World Truck Series regular in Christopher Bell. The MENCS drivers include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Reed Sorenson, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
This marks one of the final races that Cup drivers can compete in, as the playoffs for both series near, meaning that Cup drivers are limited from competing in the lower series.
The green flag is scheduled to fly at approximately 7:45 p.m. ET with television coverage on NBCSN. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the event.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|01
|Harrison Rhodes
|United Rentals
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|OneMain Financial
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Paul Menard (i)
|Richmond/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Ty Dillon (i)
|Rheem
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|Pilot Flying J
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Hellman's
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|10
|07
|Ray Black II
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|11
|8
|BJ McLeod
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|12
|9
|William Byron
|AXALTA Coating Systems
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|13
|11
|Blake Koch
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|14
|13
|Carl Long
|TBD
|Toyota
|Danielle Long
|15
|14
|JJ Yeley
|TriStar Motorsports
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|16
|15
|Reed Sorenson (i)
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Carol Clark
|17
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|18
|18
|Kyle Busch (i)
|NOS Energy Drink
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|19
|19
|Matt Tifft
|Tunity
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|20
|20
|Christopher Bell (i)
|TOYOTA.com
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|22
|22
|Brad Keselowski (i)
|Fitzgerald Glider Kits
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|23
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Allegiant Airlines
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|24
|24
|Dylan Lupton
|TBD
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|25
|28
|Dakoda Armstrong
|JGL Racing
|Toyota
|James Whitener
|26
|33
|Brandon Jones
|PhoneSkope
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|27
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|28
|40
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Ford
|Danielle Long
|29
|42
|Tyler Reddick
|BBR/Jason Aldean
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|30
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|31
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|32
|52
|Joey Gase
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|33
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|South Point Hotel & Casino
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|34
|74
|Mike Harmon
|TBD
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|35
|78
|Tommy Joe Martins
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|36
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. (i)
|Degree Deoderant
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|37
|89
|Morgan Shepherd
|Visone RV Motorhome Parts
|Chevrolet
|Cindy Shepherd
|38
|90
|Brandon Brown
|W.G. Speeks
|Chevrolet
|Michelle Gosselin
|39
|93
|Jeff Green
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Pamela Sieg
|40
|96*
|Ben Kennedy
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|41
|98
|Casey Mears
|Geico Military
|Ford
|Fred Biagi
|42
|99
|David Starr
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-McLeod
