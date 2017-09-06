Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Russell LaBounty NKP)

Entry List: Virginia529 College Savings 250

Davey Segal September 6, 2017 Davey Segal, XFINITY News 1 Comment

After 40 XFINITY Series drivers tried to tame the track Too Tough to Tame, the NXS heads to Richmond Raceway for the Virginia529 College Savings 250.

There are 42 cars on the preliminary entry list for the event, meaning the field will be full and two cars will be sent home packing after qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the entry list, as well as one Camping World Truck Series regular in Christopher Bell. The MENCS drivers include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Reed Sorenson, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

This marks one of the final races that Cup drivers can compete in, as the playoffs for both series near, meaning that Cup drivers are limited from competing in the lower series.

The green flag is scheduled to fly at approximately 7:45 p.m. ET with television coverage on NBCSN. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
100Cole CusterHaas AutomationFordGene Haas
20Garrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Coswell
301Harrison RhodesUnited RentalsChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerOneMain FinancialChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Paul Menard (i)Richmond/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress
63Ty Dillon (i)RheemChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross Chastainteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettPilot Flying JChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
97Justin AllgaierHellman'sChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1007Ray Black IITBDChevroletBobby Dotter
118BJ McLeodTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
129William ByronAXALTA Coating SystemsChevroletRick Hendrick
1311Blake KochLeafFilter Gutter ProtectionChevroletMatt Kaulig
1413Carl LongTBDToyotaDanielle Long
1514JJ YeleyTriStar MotorsportsToyotaMark Smith
1615Reed Sorenson (i)teamjdmotorsports.comChevroletCarol Clark
1716Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1818Kyle Busch (i)NOS Energy DrinkToyotaJD Gibbs
1919Matt TifftTunityToyotaJoe Gibbs
2020Christopher Bell (i)TOYOTA.comToyotaJoe Gibbs
2121Daniel HemricTBDChevroletRichard Childress
2222Brad Keselowski (i)Fitzgerald Glider KitsFordRoger Penske
2323Spencer GallagherAllegiant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
2424Dylan LuptonTBDToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2528Dakoda ArmstrongJGL RacingToyotaJames Whitener
2633Brandon JonesPhoneSkopeChevroletRichard Childress
2739Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2840Timmy HillTBDFordDanielle Long
2942Tyler ReddickBBR/Jason AldeanChevroletChip Ganassi
3048Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3151Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3252Joey GaseTBDChevroletJimmy Means
3362Brendan GaughanSouth Point Hotel & CasinoChevroletRichard Childress
3474Mike HarmonTBDDodgeMike Harmon
3578Tommy Joe MartinsTBDChevroletBJ McLeod
3688Dale Earnhardt Jr. (i)Degree DeoderantChevroletRick Hendrick
3789Morgan ShepherdVisone RV Motorhome PartsChevroletCindy Shepherd
3890Brandon BrownW.G. SpeeksChevroletMichelle Gosselin
3993Jeff GreenRSS RacingChevroletPamela Sieg
4096*Ben KennedyTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
4198Casey MearsGeico MilitaryFordFred Biagi
4299David StarrTBDChevroletJessica Smith-McLeod

About Davey Segal

Davey serves as the Monday news writer and crafts 2-Headed Monster, along with some other various duties at Fronstretch. He is a senior sports journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. He has has an extreme passion for sports and has been following the sport of NASCAR since 2002, when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for WDBM 88.9 Sports called "Victory Lane" featuring interviews, discussion, news and more.

One comment

  1. Ken
    September 6, 2017 at 4:26 am

    After everyone is qualified, look at the times and speed of the Cup drivers. The slowest of that group should be the ones sent home, not any of the series regulars!

    Reply

