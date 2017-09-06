Entry List: Virginia529 College Savings 250

After 40 XFINITY Series drivers tried to tame the track Too Tough to Tame, the NXS heads to Richmond Raceway for the Virginia529 College Savings 250.

There are 42 cars on the preliminary entry list for the event, meaning the field will be full and two cars will be sent home packing after qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the entry list, as well as one Camping World Truck Series regular in Christopher Bell. The MENCS drivers include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Reed Sorenson, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

This marks one of the final races that Cup drivers can compete in, as the playoffs for both series near, meaning that Cup drivers are limited from competing in the lower series.

The green flag is scheduled to fly at approximately 7:45 p.m. ET with television coverage on NBCSN. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list