2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 26: Bump in the Night

Episode 26: Bump in the Night

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Joseph Wolkin and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Joseph and Zach debate the use of bumping for a race win, the odds of us seeing similar aggression this weekend at Richmond Raceway and what effect an encumbered win should have on a race team. We also discuss the potential blossoming of Kyle Larson in time for the playoffs and our picks to win at Richmond!

