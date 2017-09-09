Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(© 2016, Nigel Kinrade NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: Federated Auto Parts 400 Predictions

Frontstretch Staff September 9, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content 1 Comment

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Federated Auto Parts 400

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Kyle Busch
Corey BrewerMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Matt Kenseth
Mark HowellKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.
Dustin AlbinoMatt KensethBrad KeselowskiJoey Logano
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Denny Hamlin
Davey SegalMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschKyle Busch
Bryan GableMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschKyle Busch
Jeff WolfeMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschErik Jones
Michael MassieMatt KensethBrad KeselowskiJoey Logano
Samarth KanalMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Kyle Busch
Dan GreeneMatt KensethClint BowyerJoey Logano
Christian KoelleMartin Truex, Jr.Brad KeselowskiClint Bowyer
Huston LadnerKyle BuschKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.
John HaverlinMatt KensethMartin Truex, Jr.Denny Hamlin
Joseph WolkinMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschJoey Logano

 


Results: Bojangles’ Southern 500

 

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonKevin HarvickKyle BuschKevin Harvick9th1
Corey BrewerKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.Denny Hamlin1st6
Mark HowellDenny HamlinMatt KensethDanica Patrick26th-1
Dustin AlbinoMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschDenny Hamlin1st6
Clayton CaldwellKyle LarsonMartin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch2nd4
Davey SegalKevin HarvickMartin Truex, JrMatt Kenseth6th2
Bryan GableMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschDenny Hamlin1st6
Jeff WolfeMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschKyle Larson14th1
Michael MassieKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin Harvick9th2
Samarth KanalKevin HarvickKyle BuschJoey Logano18th0
Dan GreeneMartin Truex, Jr.Clint BowyerKyle Larson14th1
Christian KoelleKyle LarsonClint BowyerErik Jones5th3
Huston LadnerMartin Truex, Jr. Chase ElliottKyle Larson14th1
John HaverlinMatt KensethDenny HamlinKevin Harvick9th1
Frank VelatKevin HarvickKevin HarvickRyan Blaney31st-2

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer47252915
Amy Henderson42-52521116
Davey Segal41-62541014
Mark Howell35-122501115
Huston Ladner35-12242810
Dustin Albino37-102521014
Bryan Gable33-14223613
Joseph Wolkin32-15201812
Michael Massie32-15233610
Clayton Caldwell32-15251712
Dan Greene29-18201811
Jeff Wolfe26-21232710
Frank Velat25-2218279
Vito Pugliese24-2317349
John Douglas17-307055
Matteo Marcheschi12-354222
Greg Davis10-3712047
John Haverlin6-413112
Christian Koelle3-441011
Michael Finley3-443011
Samarth Kanal0-475001
Phil Allaway0-471000
Zach Catanzareti-1-482000
Tom Bowles-2-492000
Danny Peters-3-501000

 

 

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    September 9, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Danica out qualified Johnson AGAIN! She has to have a chance. Johnson isn’t a good enough qualifier to be in the conversation as best ever, no matter what he thinks.

    Reply

