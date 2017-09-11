Tale of the Turtles 400 Entry List

It’s about to get real.
After 26 races, the regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are upon us. The 10-race postseason begins this weekend from Chicagoland Speedway, as stock car racing’s best take to the 15-mile trip-oval from Joliet, Ill.
There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning all entrants will make the field.
Among the changes from last week include Reed Sorenson in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports and Carl Long in the No. 66 for Motorsports Business Management. The No. 83 entry for BK Racing currently has no listed driver.
Gray Gaulding is listed as the driver for both the No.’s 23 for BK Racing and 55 for Premium. Obviously that will have to change before Friday, so keep an eye on a driver being named to one of those cars.
As for the rest of the field, nothing has changed, besides a few new sponsors here and there. Kyle Busch will have Skittles Sweet Heat on the No. 18 Toyota and Michael McDowell will have Devout Frozen Meals on the No. 95 Chevrolet.
The green flag for the Tale of the Turtles 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:46 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN. Martin Truex, Jr. is the defending winner of the event.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|McDonalds/Cessna
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Miller Lite
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Jimmy John's
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|Great Clips
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|Performance Plus Motor Oil
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|10
|Danica Patrick
|Aspen Dental
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Office
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|10
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|15
|Reed Sorenson
|Low T Centers
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|12
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Fastenal
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|13
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Skittles Sweet Heat
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|STANLEY
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|DEWALT FlexVolt
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|17
|22
|Joey Logano
|Shell Pennzoil
|Ford
|Team Penske
|18
|23
|Gray Gaulding
|Jewel Osco
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|19
|24
|Chase Elliott
|NAPA Brakes
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|20
|27
|Paul Menard
|Moen/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|21
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Cat D10
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Incredible Bank/Ninja Turtles Samurai
|Ford
|GO FAS Racing
|23
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|hulu
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/TMG
|24
|34
|Landon Cassill
|CSX Play it Safe
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Scott Products
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|38
|David Ragan
|Camping World/Good Sam
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Haas Automation/Monster Energy
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|28
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Target
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|29
|43
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|30
|47
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kroger ClickList
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|31
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|32
|55
|Gray Gaulding
|Twin Peaks Restaurants
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|33
|66
|Carl Long (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Motorsports Business Management
|34
|72
|Cole Whitt
|TriStar Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|TriStar Motorsports
|35
|77
|Erik Jones
|5-Hour ENERGY Extra Strength
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|36
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Furniture Row/Denver Mattress
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|37
|83
|TBA
|TBD
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|38
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Axalta
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|39
|95
|Michael McDowell
|Devour Frozen Meals
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing
Why is Gaulding in the 23 and 55?