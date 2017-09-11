Tale of the Turtles 400 Entry List

It’s about to get real.

After 26 races, the regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are upon us. The 10-race postseason begins this weekend from Chicagoland Speedway, as stock car racing’s best take to the 15-mile trip-oval from Joliet, Ill.

There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning all entrants will make the field.

Among the changes from last week include Reed Sorenson in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports and Carl Long in the No. 66 for Motorsports Business Management. The No. 83 entry for BK Racing currently has no listed driver.

Gray Gaulding is listed as the driver for both the No.’s 23 for BK Racing and 55 for Premium. Obviously that will have to change before Friday, so keep an eye on a driver being named to one of those cars.

As for the rest of the field, nothing has changed, besides a few new sponsors here and there. Kyle Busch will have Skittles Sweet Heat on the No. 18 Toyota and Michael McDowell will have Devout Frozen Meals on the No. 95 Chevrolet.

The green flag for the Tale of the Turtles 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:46 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN. Martin Truex, Jr. is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list