(Photo: Brett Moist / NKP)

Tale of the Turtles 400 Entry List

Davey Segal September 11, 2017 Cup Series News, Davey Segal 1 Comment

It’s about to get real.

After 26 races, the regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are upon us. The 10-race postseason begins this weekend from Chicagoland Speedway, as stock car racing’s best take to the 15-mile trip-oval from Joliet, Ill.

There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning all entrants will make the field.

Among the changes from last week include Reed Sorenson in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports and Carl Long in the No. 66 for Motorsports Business Management. The No. 83 entry for BK Racing currently has no listed driver.

Gray Gaulding is listed as the driver for both the No.’s 23 for BK Racing and 55 for Premium. Obviously that will have to change before Friday, so keep an eye on a driver being named to one of those cars.

As for the rest of the field, nothing has changed, besides a few new sponsors here and there. Kyle Busch will have Skittles Sweet Heat on the No. 18 Toyota and Michael McDowell will have Devout Frozen Meals on the No. 95 Chevrolet.

The green flag for the Tale of the Turtles 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:46 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN. Martin Truex, Jr. is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayMcDonalds/CessnaChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiMiller LiteFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonTBDChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickJimmy John'sFordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneGreat ClipsChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BaynePerformance Plus Motor OilFordRoush Fenway Racing
710Danica PatrickAspen DentalFordStewart-Haas Racing
811Denny HamlinFedEx OfficeToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
913Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1014Clint BowyerHaas AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
1115Reed SorensonLow T CentersChevroletPremium Motorsports
1217Ricky Stenhouse Jr.FastenalFordRoush Fenway Racing
1318Kyle BuschSkittles Sweet HeatToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1419Daniel SuarezSTANLEYToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1520Matt KensethDEWALT FlexVoltToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1621Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1722Joey LoganoShell PennzoilFordTeam Penske
1823Gray GauldingJewel OscoToyotaBK Racing
1924Chase ElliottNAPA BrakesChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2027Paul MenardMoen/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2131Ryan NewmanCat D10ChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2232Matt DiBenedettoIncredible Bank/Ninja Turtles SamuraiFordGO FAS Racing
2333Jeffrey EarnhardthuluChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2434Landon CassillCSX Play it SafeFordFront Row Motorsports
2537Chris BuescherScott ProductsChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2638David RaganCamping World/Good SamFordFront Row Motorsports
2741Kurt BuschHaas Automation/Monster EnergyFordStewart-Haas Racing
2842Kyle LarsonTargetChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
2943Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3047AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3148Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3255Gray GauldingTwin Peaks RestaurantsChevroletPremium Motorsports
3366Carl Long (i)TBDChevroletMotorsports Business Management
3472Cole WhittTriStar MotorsportsChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3577Erik Jones5-Hour ENERGY Extra StrengthToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3678Martin Truex Jr.Furniture Row/Denver MattressToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3783TBATBDToyotaBK Racing
3888Dale Earnhardt Jr.AxaltaChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3995Michael McDowellDevour Frozen MealsChevroletLeavine Family Racing

About Davey Segal

Davey serves as the Monday news writer and crafts 2-Headed Monster, along with some other various duties at Fronstretch. He is a senior sports journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. He has has an extreme passion for sports and has been following the sport of NASCAR since 2002, when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for WDBM 88.9 Sports called "Victory Lane" featuring interviews, discussion, news and more.

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    September 12, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Why is Gaulding in the 23 and 55?

    Reply

