Smithfield Foods splits with RPM to join Stewart-Haas Racing for 2018

Smithfield Foods will no longer be the sponsor of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford as the company announced Tuesday that it will join Stewart-Haas Racing as sponsor from 2018 after five years with RPM.

“The decision to leave Richard Petty Motorsports and join Stewart-Haas Racing was difficult but we feel this move will improve our competitiveness on the track and strengthen our position as a leading consumer packaged goods company,” a statement from Smithfield on its Facebook Page said.

“SHR has vast resources, both on and off the track, that will improve our competitiveness and strengthen Smithfield’s position as a leading consumer packaged goods company. Smithfield will also benefit from SHR’s connections with other food companies,” Smithfield President and CEO Kenneth Sullivan said.

Though the global food company will be a primary sponsor for SHR next season, the company has not announced which car or driver it will be sponsoring. RPM has yet to issue a statement following the split.

Smithfield began sponsoring Aric Almirola’s entry at RPM in 2012, extending its contract with the organization to cover the majority of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule two years later.