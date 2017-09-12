The Underdog House: The Invisible NASCAR Season

Think Small

Ah, fall. Race fans can welcome cooler temperatures, cheer for their favorites in the playoffs…and kiss the chance of seeing the smaller teams mentioned during the broadcast goodbye. With the exception of Ryan Blaney, the smaller teams, along with any other team missing the playoffs except for the No. 88 of Dale Earnhardt, Jr., will see even less television time as the championship battle takes center stage.

To an extent, of course, that’s expected. The teams in the title hunt have earned their spots and that’s where the focus is as the season winds down. Still, there are still 40 cars on track any given week and their sponsors are paying for some kind of return. Not to mention, the fans of those drivers are getting shortchanged by never seeing them during a race.

I’m surprised that more sponsorship deals have not gone to a model of a certain number of regular season races, plus an option for the playoffs with the bigger teams, and that some of the smaller teams manage to find backers at all for those races. That’s not a knock on those teams, but when your brand isn’t seen once during a broadcast, it’s a legitimate question. To an extent, airtime is airtime, so they get a little as they’re racing the leaders from a laps-down position, but that’s about all, and in those cases, if they’re mentioned by name, the drivers are often mentioned in a tone similar to the one that might be used when discussing pond scum or some other, equally undesirable item.

Race fans deserve better, but race fans aren’t the ones paying the bills to the networks, so unless your favorite small team driver is having an extraordinary day or involved in an incident, well, don’t expect to see them much.

Top of the Class: Richmond

While it would have been great to see a small team squeak into the top 10 at Richmond, the three teams who finished best in class this week were exactly the three you’d expect to be at the top in this group. Michael McDowell finished 16th, a dozen spots better than he started. He and Leavine Family Racing are easily the most improved team in this group in 2017.

Aric Almirola and Richard Petty Motorsports have also had a solid 2017. Almirola’s year was derailed somewhat by an injury this spring, but RPM has been on a good path this season. With sponsorship problems, the future is uncertain, but the team is looking for a strong finish to the season.

Ryan Blaney has struggled since winning at Pocono in June. This weekend was decent for the No. 21 team with an 18th-place result, but they haven’t shown the speed they did earlier in the season. As they roll into the playoffs, they’ll need to rekindle some magic to advance.

Passing Grades

Ty Dillon had a solid run Saturday night, finishing 22nd. He’s had some good races this year, but maybe a notch below expectations for what should be an improved Germain Racing team.

AJ Allmendinger struggled for much of the weekend and his 26th-place finish was indicative of that. He’s another driver who’s not quite finishing where expected on a regular basis this year, though some of that is likely due to adding a second car at JTG Daugherty Racing, a move which is paying dividends overall and is a good one for the long run.

In the “not quite living up to potential for 2017” is Front Row Motorsports, who had a lone top-30 with David Ragan this weekend, who finished 27th.

Also scoring top-30 finishes were Corey LaJoie (29th) and Reed Sorenson (30th). For both drivers, that’s not a bad finish, they’ve worked hard to crack the top 30. BK Racing and Premium Motorsports are s big step below the other teams in the top 30 in terms of budget and equipment, so what’s a disappointing finish for some isn’t terrible for them.

Needs Improvement

A lot of teams from this group struggled at Richmond. It was a bit surprising that Matt DiBenedetto (31st) and Chris Buescher (32nd) finished in the bottom nine as both have had good short-track runs this year. The rest of the group is mostly the usual suspects. Cole Whitt (33rd) has had some really good runs this year, but overall just doesn’t have the equipment to be competitive regularly.

Jeffrey Earnhardt (34th), Gray Gaulding (35th) and Derrike Cope (37th) finished about where expected, though Cope made waves when he caused a late-race caution which ultimately changed the outcome of the race. BJ McLeod suffered a transmission failure after 318 of 400 scheduled laps, ending his day in 38th. Landon Cassill barely had a chance to get started before damage from a lap 33 crash ended his weekend.

Newsworthy

Premium Motorsports and Derrike Cope have parted ways, effective immediately. Cope thanked the team for the opportunity, but did not give the reason for his departure or what his future plans may be.

The future of Richard Petty motorsports is up in the air after a handshake deal with longtime sponsor Smithfield fell through last week. The sponsor is rumored to be headed to Stewart-Haas Racing, but no formal announcement has been made to that end. It’s unclear whether RPM will race in 2018 at this point. It had been speculated that Darrell Wallace, Jr. would join the team as the driver of the No. 43 next year, but without sponsorship, the team’s plans are in question.

Say anything

Haha! So awesome. When you use the #Blaney hashtag, his emoji is him in the HOTY (hat of the year). — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) September 11, 2017

Had to stop at @Salsaritas on the way to Richmond 🌯 #DiBurrito fans: Retweet if you think I'm past due for a burrito sponsor 😋 pic.twitter.com/sfqDqx2Z1X — Matthew DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) September 8, 2017