2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 27: Where Do We Go?

Episode 27: Where Do We Go?

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Joseph Wolkin and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Joseph and Zach look at the Silly Season turned hilarious and where we think Danica Patrick, Kasey Kahne and others will end up. Also, we look at the top contenders heading into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, offering our own playoff grid lineups!

