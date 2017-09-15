2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 27: Where Do We Go?

Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Logan Whitton /NKP)

Frontstretch Staff September 15, 2017

Episode 27: Where Do We Go?

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin AlbinoJoseph Wolkin and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Joseph and Zach look at the Silly Season turned hilarious and where we think Danica Patrick, Kasey Kahne and others will end up. Also, we look at the top contenders heading into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, offering our own playoff grid lineups!

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action this weekend by signing up at this link for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started! 

