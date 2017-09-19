ISM Connect 300 Entry List

One down, nine to go.
After the playoff opening race at Chicagoland Speedway, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon, N.H. for the ISM Connect 300 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the second event of the 10-race postseason and second race of the three-race first round.
There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will not be at full capacity.
Derrike Cope is listed as the driver for the No. 55 entry by Premium Motorsports, despite the news a couple weeks ago that Cope and the team had parted ways. The No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry is also a new addition for this weekend. No driver for that Chevrolet has been announced.
The green flag is scheduled to fly for the ISM Connect 300 at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the event. Denny Hamlin won the other event at “The Magic Mile” earlier this season.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Cessna
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Miller Lite
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Mobil 1
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|Rated Red
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|AdvoCare
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|10
|Danica Patrick
|Code 3 Associates
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Ground
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|10
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|15
|Reed Sorenson
|Ol' Hick
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|12
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Fifth Third Bank
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|13
|18
|Kyle Busch
|M&M's Caramel
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|Comcast/ARRIS
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|SiriusXM
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|17
|22
|Joey Logano
|Shell Pennzoil
|Ford
|Team Penske
|18
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|Schroth Racing
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|19
|24
|Chase Elliott
|Kelley Blue Book
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|20
|27
|Paul Menard
|Sylvania.Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|21
|31
|Ryan Newman
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford EcoBoost
|Ford
|GO FAS Racing
|23
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|hulu
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/TMG
|24
|34
|Landon Cassill
|Jacob Companies
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Scott Products
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|38
|David Ragan
|Camping World/Good Sam
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Haas Automation/Monster Energy
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|28
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Target
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|29
|43
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|30
|47
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kroger ClickList
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|31
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|32
|51
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|55
|Gray Gaulding
|Wind River Environmental
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|34
|72
|Cole Whitt
|Rinnai
|Chevrolet
|TriStar Motorsports
|35
|77
|Erik Jones
|5-Hour ENERGY Extra Strength
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|36
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Furniture Row/Denver Mattress
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|37
|83
|Corey LaJoie (i)
|Super Donut
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|38
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Nationwide
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|39
|95
|Michael McDowell
|Procore
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing
Why is Corey LaJoie in the 23 and 83?