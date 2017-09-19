Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Cup Series News / ISM Connect 300 Entry List
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

ISM Connect 300 Entry List

Davey Segal September 19, 2017 Cup Series News, Davey Segal 1 Comment

One down, nine to go.

After the playoff opening race at Chicagoland Speedway, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon, N.H. for the ISM Connect 300 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the second event of the 10-race postseason and second race of the three-race first round.

There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will not be at full capacity.

Derrike Cope is listed as the driver for the No. 55 entry by Premium Motorsports, despite the news a couple weeks ago that Cope and the team had parted ways. The No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry is also a new addition for this weekend. No driver for that Chevrolet has been announced.

The green flag is scheduled to fly for the ISM Connect 300 at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the event. Denny Hamlin won the other event at “The Magic Mile” earlier this season.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayCessnaChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiMiller LiteFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonTBDChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickMobil 1FordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneRated RedChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneAdvoCareFordRoush Fenway Racing
710Danica PatrickCode 3 AssociatesFordStewart-Haas Racing
811Denny HamlinFedEx GroundToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
913Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1014Clint BowyerHaas AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
1115Reed SorensonOl' HickChevroletPremium Motorsports
1217Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Fifth Third BankFordRoush Fenway Racing
1318Kyle BuschM&M's CaramelToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1419Daniel SuarezComcast/ARRISToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1520Matt KensethSiriusXMToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1621Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1722Joey LoganoShell PennzoilFordTeam Penske
1823Corey LaJoieSchroth RacingToyotaBK Racing
1924Chase ElliottKelley Blue BookChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2027Paul MenardSylvania.MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2131Ryan NewmanTBDChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2232Matt DiBenedettoFord EcoBoostFordGO FAS Racing
2333Jeffrey EarnhardthuluChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2434Landon CassillJacob CompaniesFordFront Row Motorsports
2537Chris BuescherScott ProductsChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2638David RaganCamping World/Good SamFordFront Row Motorsports
2741Kurt BuschHaas Automation/Monster EnergyFordStewart-Haas Racing
2842Kyle LarsonTargetChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
2943Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3047AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3148Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3251TBATBDChevroletRick Ware Racing
3355Gray GauldingWind River EnvironmentalChevroletPremium Motorsports
3472Cole WhittRinnaiChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3577Erik Jones5-Hour ENERGY Extra StrengthToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3678Martin Truex Jr.Furniture Row/Denver MattressToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3783Corey LaJoie (i)Super DonutToyotaBK Racing
3888Dale Earnhardt Jr.NationwideChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3995Michael McDowellProcoreChevroletLeavine Family Racing

About Davey Segal

Davey serves as the Monday news writer and crafts 2-Headed Monster, along with some other various duties at Fronstretch. He is a senior sports journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. He has an extreme passion for sports and has been following the sport of NASCAR since 2002, when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for WDBM 88.9 Sports called "Victory Lane" featuring interviews, discussion, news and more.

Check Also

Kasey Kahne Signs with Leavine Family Racing for 2018

Kasey Kahne, winner of 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races over 14 years, including …

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    September 20, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Why is Corey LaJoie in the 23 and 83?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.