ISM Connect 300 Entry List

One down, nine to go.

After the playoff opening race at Chicagoland Speedway, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon, N.H. for the ISM Connect 300 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the second event of the 10-race postseason and second race of the three-race first round.

There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will not be at full capacity.

Derrike Cope is listed as the driver for the No. 55 entry by Premium Motorsports, despite the news a couple weeks ago that Cope and the team had parted ways. The No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry is also a new addition for this weekend. No driver for that Chevrolet has been announced.

The green flag is scheduled to fly for the ISM Connect 300 at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the event. Denny Hamlin won the other event at “The Magic Mile” earlier this season.

Check below for the full entry list