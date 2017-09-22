Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 28: Playoffs, Please

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin AlbinoDavey Segal and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Davey and Zach recap the opening round of the playoffs from Chicagoland, discussing pit road problems and possible trouble afoot for some top contenders. We also debate Kasey Kahne’s move to Leavine Family Racing for 2018 and compare playoff grids for XFINITY and Camping World Truck championships!

