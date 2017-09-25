Donald Trump Applauds NASCAR, At Odds with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Over National Anthem Controversy

President Donald Trump and Dale Earnhardt Jr. rocked the Twitter world Monday morning with their views on the national anthem controversy.
Trump, who claimed Friday night NFL owners should fire players that protest the anthem, acknowledged what he felt was NASCAR’s support on the issue.
So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag – they said it loud and clear!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017
Trump was likely referencing articles by USA Today and The Hill, among others, where select owners said they wouldn’t tolerate kneeling for the anthem. Richard Petty and Richard Childress were among those most vocal about the controversy.
“Anybody that don’t stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country. Period,” Petty first told the Associated Press. “What got ’em where they’re at? The United States.”
“Anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in,” added Childress. “So many people gave their lives for it.” The owner added crew members should “get on a Greyhound bus” if they were thinking of protesting.
While not all owners necessarily outwardly agreed, the impression was given that NASCAR protesters would be fired from their jobs. The sentiment was then applauded by Trump, as he saw all NASCAR drivers and crew stand in solidarity for the anthem at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
NASCAR’s decision was in direct contrast to the NFL, NBA, and other stick-and-ball sports that spurred protests both on and off the field Sunday. Dozens of NFL players knelt while NBA stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry have spoken out against the president’s views.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now,” Trump said at an Alabama rally Friday night. “Out! He’s fired. He’s fired! And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”
Trump’s tweet also seems to be at odds with NASCAR’s most popular driver. While Earnhardt stood for the pre-race anthem, he sent a tweet this morning intended to give respect toward those who felt differently.
All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests
Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable-JFK
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 25, 2017
NASCAR CEO Brian France did not go on the record with the issue Sunday. But France was open in his 2016 support of Trump, along with several prominent NASCAR drivers.
Not that anyone cares, but the libertarian take is this:
-nfl is a privately owned organization & can set its rules for employees (i.e. players)
-fans are consumers who choose to vote with their wallets as to whether the product * it’s presentation is sufficient to part with their money & time
I don’t watch pro football to begin with. The anthem “protests” make me less inclined to do so. bzf has been handed a golden opportunity to capitalize on the motherhood & apple pie thing and win back consumers (i.e. fans). Anyone reckon he’s smart enough to do so? Me neither.
Good for Junior. Let’s face it, NASCAR is playing to a base that many of whom think that flying the Confederate Battle Flag is patriotic. Junior took a position that he knew wasn’t going to make him any friends or boost his bank account but took a heartfelt position anyways. That’s character.
Freedom: The power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint. – Oxford Dictionary
Just my opinion but I think ‘Golden Years’ Dale no longer is the voice of NASCAR (and hasn’t been for a while) – I for one could care less what Jr thinks of it. In my opinion it is disrespectful and I am proud to be a NASCAR fan – so happy to see the owners step up for what’s right…
amen!!! agree with you 100%
these “athletes” protesting, this country has given them the opportunity to do what they do for a living, and be paid quite a bit of money to do so.
you should always respect your country and the flag. as I say, if you don’t like it here, don’t let the door hit you on your way out where the good Lord split ya.
Why did you single out El Presidente?
Isn’t he also at odds with Petty, Childress and many NASCAR fans as well?
Hey Tom, why don’t you protest something controversial at your work place and see how it goes.
Or better yet why don’t you cheer for a specific driver in the press booth.
Yes, everyone has a right to protest on their own time. Most of us would get fired if we took a stand or spoke out on anything political or controversial at our jobs. Apparently that rule doesn’t apply to millionaire athletes.
Bill, it’s a news story, not an opinion piece, surprised you would think along those lines.
I’m just tired of it all. When I can get away with speaking my mind at work with no repercussions, I will be OK with football players being able to. And you are correct, my cynical remark should have been aimed at Mr. Popular Jr. and not you. All you did was report it, so I apologize for shooting the messenger.
when I’ve tried to speak my mind at work on politics, I’ve have been asked to stop it as i’m not being paid to do such a thing. I can speak my mind on my own time, not on the clock. if not for nascar’s opportunities his father gave him, jr would be a mechanic at a dealership. his sister runs jr motorsports.