The Frontstretch 5: Best Drivers You Ever Saw Race

Who’s the best driver you ever saw? That’s the question our staff tackled this week. From the local tracks to the biggest racing stages in the world, there are many worthy candidates. Let us know your picks in the comments!

Local Legends

Admittedly, there are going to be a lot of people that don’t like this statement. However, given what I’ve watched over the past 8 years and what he’s done in his career, it is probably Brett Hearn. For NASCAR fans, Hearn had a brief career in what’s now the XFINITY Series back in the 1980s. He started 20 races, exactly one of which is on YouTube (Rockingham, 1986). He had a best finish of 10th at Dover back in 1982. He left NASCAR for good after a nasty rollover crash in the 1989 Goody’s 300 at Daytona.

Since then, Hearn’s been racking up wins and championships at a ludicrous rate. Last month, he earned his 900th career feature victory, a feat that likely won’t be matched anytime soon. He’s won the last six Modified track titles at Lebanon Valley Speedway and gets accused of cheating so often that you’d think they would have forced him to strip nude on the frontstretch in front of everyone so that his Nomex could be inspected by now. Hearn’s 59 now and has a bad back. Despite that, he’s still a tough out anytime he shows up at a track. –Phil Allaway

Most NASCAR fans associate the name Peyton Sellers, if they know who he is, as a guy who used to run 25th in the piece of junk No. 97 in the XFINITY Series. However, if you keep up with the Virginia Late Model scene at all then you know Sellers as a wickedly talented driver capable of winning anywhere he goes. This past Saturday night, I had the chance to watch a late model race, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 — the first ever race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway. Timothy Peters won the race, and he is extremely talented in his own right, but it was Sellers’ rally to a third place finish that impressed me. Sellers was involved in a wreck and the crew spent extensive time repairing damage (not having a five-minute clock is a wonderful thing). In the final 25-lap shootout, Sellers went from somewhere in the 20s to second place. He did so by using the high line, at Martinsville of all places. His remarkable pinching and door banging, as well as a few wrecks by drivers in front of him, enabled Sellers to work through the field and get to Peters’ bumper. By then, Sellers’ tires and car were worn out and Lee Pulliam got around him in the closing laps for runner up, but it was truly a thrilling comeback to watch. Sellers, Peters and Pulliam all deserve good rides in the top-three series of NASCAR more than half of the drivers out there. –Michael Massie

The Intimidator

I realize this may be the easy answer, but… Dale Earnhardt. There’s plenty of examples out there, from the pass in the grass to his well documented restrictor plate prowess. But in 2001 he made one of the most impressive saves I’ve ever seen during the IROC race at Daytona. It’s largely overlooked, given what took place 2 days later but still stands as one of the greatest examples of car control. –Frank Velat

The first auto race I ever saw, in person or otherwise, was the 1997 summer race at Loudon, and Dale Earnhardt is part of the reason I kept watching. He finished second, but ran such a calculated, masterful race, picking off drivers one at a time, like some predator stalking its prey that it was impossible not to be riveted to that black No. 3. –Amy Henderson

Days of Thunder, or something like that

The best driver I’ve ever had the honor of watching was the late Tim Richmond. Richmond was the Modern Era blend of moxie and marketing; he’d charm corporate sponsors at a meeting on Wednesday, then dominate a field of Winston Cup superstars on Sunday. Rick Hendrick has said that Tim would put on a suit and take business meetings just as comfortably as he’d put on a firesuit and run nose-to-tail against Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip. We all know how Tim’s off-track interests ultimately cost him his life, but oh, how he raced. He turned heads when he hitched a post-race ride with Johnny Rutherford at the 1980 Indianapolis 500, but he made real headlines a few years later when he emerged as a true NASCAR champion. His battles at Riverside became legendary, and his road course skills earned him the first win at Watkins Glen when the series returned there in 1986. Had Tim Richmond lived, I have no doubt he’d have been a multiple-season Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion. Tim was one of the best. —Mark Howell

I second everything Mark just said. —Toni Montgomery

T.C.

I’m going to step outside the Cup ranks as well here. I was lucky enough to live in the Northeast when Ted Christopher was tearing up every series he ran. I remember weekends at Loudon when he’d be a threat to win in three of four races they ran: Modifieds, Busch North and what’s now the XFINITY Series. He was super aggressive, and while he’d try to pass a drier clean, if he had to move them, he did. There were so many great drivers running the Modifieds and the old Busch North Series then: Christopher, Mike Stefanik, Andy Santerre, Martin Truex (the elder; his kid was just getting started then), and those series often produced the best racing of the weekend, overshadowing the national series. –Amy Henderson

Simply Senna

Since most everyone has named NASCAR drivers – each of them worthy – I’d like to include a driver from a different form of motorsports – Ayrton Senna. The master of Monaco who could make a car dance with his hands, came to prominence in Formula One right before traction control, semi automatic gear boxes, and the vacuum cleaner like thrum of the current four-cylinder engine package. The tooth and nail rivalry between he and Alain Prost still stands as one of the most bitterly real on-track rivalries in racing. He was taken far too soon, on a tragic weekend at Imola in 1994, that saw the passing of Roland Ratzenberger, and nearly Rubens Barrichello. There are two endearing visual memories I have of him. The first is the amazing qualifying lap at Monaco in 1990 working wheel, shifter, clutch and brakes, while the 3.5L V10 Honda wails behind him, as he’s sawing to opposite lock on corner exit every other turn. The other was this heel and toe instructional hot lap, doing some promo work with Honda, taking a lap in the then-new Acura NSX at Suzuka. Dave Marcis used to race wearing wingtips; perhaps he should have tried penny loafers and crew socks. –Vito Pugliese