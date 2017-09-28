Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / 2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 29: Miles’ Mayhem
(Photo: Matthew T. Thacker/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 29: Miles’ Mayhem

Frontstretch Staff September 28, 2017 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Joseph Wolkin, Podcast, XFINITY, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

Episode 29: Miles’ Mayhem

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Joseph Wolkin and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Joe and Zach recap the second race of the opening round of the playoffs last week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway before looking at potential upsets of advancement this weekend at Dover International Speedway. But that’s not all, we also discuss the week’s hot topic in the National Anthem protests and if Kurt Busch is one of the NASCAR’s most underrated talents!

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action this weekend by signing up at this link for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started!

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Martin Truex Jr. Scores Pole for Cutoff Race at Dover

On Friday afternoon, Martin Truex Jr. was the fastest person at Dover International Speedway, scoring …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.