Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Breaking News / NASCAR Community Reacts to Las Vegas Massacre
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

NASCAR Community Reacts to Las Vegas Massacre

Christian Koelle October 3, 2017 Breaking News, Christian Koelle, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content 1 Comment

At 10:00 pm/UTC, Jason Aldean took to the stage to headline the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. Within the next 10 to 15 minutes, concert goers were fleeing the scene as bullets filled the air. Those bullets came from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, turning the outdoor music event into a trauma center.

Two hours later, A SWAT unit blew the door of the hotel room but by then, they were too late as the shooter had killed himself. The LVMPD revealed on Twitter that the shooter was dead at 11:58 pm/UTC. Once the smoke cleared, at least 59 people are dead and 527 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. We all at Frontstretch send out our deepest condolences and prayers for those affected by the shootings.

The NASCAR community, of course, flocked to social media to send out messages of concern, prayers, and condolences.

About Christian Koelle

Christian Koelle
Christian is from Ooltewah, TN, a town on the outskirts of Chattanooga. He began writing about NASCAR in July of 2015 when he started his own blog. In 2017, Christian moved to a few different news sources from his own blog and joins Frontstretch to write for Fast Friday's. His first race he ever attended came in 2005 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and his first race as media came in 2015 at the Bristol Motor Speedway. His favorite track to attend is either Iowa Speedway or Bristol Motor Speedway and his favorite track he hasn't been to yet is Phoenix. Christian makes occasional appearances on The Race Trim Radio Show on Frat House Sports and really enjoys talking about racing with anyone. Along with NASCAR, Christian loves Minor and Major League Baseball and Football. His favorite teams include the Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals, Chattanooga Lookouts, Iowa State Cyclones, and The Detroit Lions.

Check Also

The Underdog House: Untold Stories From NASCAR Life On The Road

Think Small Pranks and shenanigans are always taking place for many of those on the …

One comment

  1. kb
    October 3, 2017 at 2:51 am

    JUST A VERY SMALL SAMPLE of those in the NASCAR community who care. Sad really.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.