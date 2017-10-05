2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 30: No Place Like Home

Episode 30: No Place Like Home

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Joseph Wolkin and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Joe and Zach recap the opening cutoff race of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, where Chase Elliott went wrong and if anybody can stop the man they call Rowdy. We also focus on the Ryan Newman/Jeff Gordon debate and shine some light on the XFINITY and Truck Series playoffs!

