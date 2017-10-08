Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / 2017 Staff Predictions / 2017 Frontstretch Cup: Bank of America 500 Predictions
(Photo: Matthew T. Thacker/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: Bank of America 500 Predictions

Amy Henderson October 8, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content 1 Comment

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Bank of America 500

 

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Kyle Larson
Corey BrewerDenny HamlinMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle Larson
Mark HowellKyle LarsonBrad KeselowskiChase Elliott
Dustin AlbinoDenny HamlinKyle BuschKevin Harvick
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Kevin Harvick
Davey SegalKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.
Bryan GableKevin HarvickKyle BuschKevin Harvick
Michael MassieDenny HamlinMatt KensethJimmie Johnson
Samarth KanalDenny HamlinKevin HarvickKyle Busch
Dan GreeneMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschChase Elliott
Christian KoelleKevin HarvickClint BowyerBrad Keselowski
John HaverlinKevin HarvickKyle BuschChase Elliott

 


Results: Apache Warrior 400

 

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Jimmie Johnson3rd3
Corey BrewerMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.4th3
Mark HowellMartin Truex, Jr.Jimmie JohnsonJimmie Johnson3rd3
Dustin AlbinoKyle BuschKyle LarsonChase Elliott2nd4
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Jimmie Johnson3rd3
Davey SegalKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle Larson5th3
Bryan GableMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Kyle Larson5th3
Jeff WolfeMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschMatt Kenseth11th0
Michael MassieMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschKurt Busch20th0
Samarth KanalMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschMatt Kenseth11th0
Dan GreeneMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschJimmie Johnson3rd3
Christian KoelleMartin Truex, Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Jr.7th1
Huston LadnerMartin Truex, Jr.Ryan BlaneyJimmie Johnson3rd3

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer582931218
Davey Segal57-12961318
Amy Henderson56-22931420
Bryan Gable43-15264816
Mark Howell43-152901218
Dustin Albino43-152921216
Clayton Caldwell42-162921015
Huston Ladner42-162721012
Dan Greene41-172421115
Michael Massie41-17274812
Jeff Wolfe34-24273813
Joseph Wolkin33-25211913
Vito Pugliese31-24194510
Frank Velat25-3319279
John Douglas17-417055
John Haverlin14-445134
Samarth Kanal13-459224
Matteo Marcheschi12-464222
Greg Davis10-4812047
Christian Koelle5-535023
Michael Finley3-553011
Phil Allaway0-581000
Zach Catanzareti-1-592000
Tom Bowles-2-602000
Danny Peters-3-611000

 

 

About Amy Henderson

Amy Henderson
Amy oversees the photography and social media for Frontstretch. A 10-year veteran writer and three-time National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) writing award winner, Amy pens The Big Six (Mondays), Frontstretch 5 (Wednesdays) and Holding A Pretty Wheel (Fridays). A New Hampshire native living in North Carolina, Amy’s work credits extend everywhere from driver Kenny Wallace’s website to Athlon Sports.

Check Also

Justin Allgaier Paces NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice from Charlotte

Justin Allgaier ended the NASCAR XFINITY Series regular season with a win at Chicagoland. Now, he’s …

One comment

  1. Mack
    October 8, 2017 at 6:08 am

    My prediction; cars spaced out at least 2 seconds apart with little passing all night. The Toyotas occupy 3 of the top 5 with Larson and Kez round out a chevy and a Ford. Danica has an altercation with a back marker and bitches and moans all night about it. Basically to sum it up a very long and boring night as usual at Charlotte.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.