2017 Frontstretch Cup: Bank of America 500 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: Bank of America 500
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|Corey Brewer
|Denny Hamlin
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|Mark Howell
|Kyle Larson
|Brad Keselowski
|Chase Elliott
|Dustin Albino
|Denny Hamlin
|Kyle Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Davey Segal
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Bryan Gable
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Michael Massie
|Denny Hamlin
|Matt Kenseth
|Jimmie Johnson
|Samarth Kanal
|Denny Hamlin
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Dan Greene
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Chase Elliott
|Christian Koelle
|Kevin Harvick
|Clint Bowyer
|Brad Keselowski
|John Haverlin
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Chase Elliott
Results: Apache Warrior 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Total Points
|Amy Henderson
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Jimmie Johnson
|3rd
|3
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|4th
|3
|Mark Howell
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Jimmie Johnson
|Jimmie Johnson
|3rd
|3
|Dustin Albino
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Larson
|Chase Elliott
|2nd
|4
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Jimmie Johnson
|3rd
|3
|Davey Segal
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|5th
|3
|Bryan Gable
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|5th
|3
|Jeff Wolfe
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Matt Kenseth
|11th
|0
|Michael Massie
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Kurt Busch
|20th
|0
|Samarth Kanal
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Matt Kenseth
|11th
|0
|Dan Greene
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
|3rd
|3
|Christian Koelle
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|7th
|1
|Huston Ladner
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|Jimmie Johnson
|3rd
|3
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|58
|—
|29
|3
|12
|18
|Davey Segal
|57
|-1
|29
|6
|13
|18
|Amy Henderson
|56
|-2
|29
|3
|14
|20
|Bryan Gable
|43
|-15
|26
|4
|8
|16
|Mark Howell
|43
|-15
|29
|0
|12
|18
|Dustin Albino
|43
|-15
|29
|2
|12
|16
|Clayton Caldwell
|42
|-16
|29
|2
|10
|15
|Huston Ladner
|42
|-16
|27
|2
|10
|12
|Dan Greene
|41
|-17
|24
|2
|11
|15
|Michael Massie
|41
|-17
|27
|4
|8
|12
|Jeff Wolfe
|34
|-24
|27
|3
|8
|13
|Joseph Wolkin
|33
|-25
|21
|1
|9
|13
|Vito Pugliese
|31
|-24
|19
|4
|5
|10
|Frank Velat
|25
|-33
|19
|2
|7
|9
|John Douglas
|17
|-41
|7
|0
|5
|5
|John Haverlin
|14
|-44
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Samarth Kanal
|13
|-45
|9
|2
|2
|4
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-46
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Greg Davis
|10
|-48
|12
|0
|4
|7
|Christian Koelle
|5
|-53
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Michael Finley
|3
|-55
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-58
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-59
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-60
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-61
|1
|0
|0
|0
My prediction; cars spaced out at least 2 seconds apart with little passing all night. The Toyotas occupy 3 of the top 5 with Larson and Kez round out a chevy and a Ford. Danica has an altercation with a back marker and bitches and moans all night about it. Basically to sum it up a very long and boring night as usual at Charlotte.