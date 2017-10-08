2017 Frontstretch Cup: Bank of America 500 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Bank of America 500

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Larson Corey Brewer Denny Hamlin Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Larson Mark Howell Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Dustin Albino Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Kevin Harvick Davey Segal Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Bryan Gable Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Michael Massie Denny Hamlin Matt Kenseth Jimmie Johnson Samarth Kanal Denny Hamlin Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Dan Greene Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Chase Elliott Christian Koelle Kevin Harvick Clint Bowyer Brad Keselowski John Haverlin Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Chase Elliott



Results: Apache Warrior 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Total Points Amy Henderson Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Jimmie Johnson 3rd 3 Corey Brewer Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. 4th 3 Mark Howell Martin Truex, Jr. Jimmie Johnson Jimmie Johnson 3rd 3 Dustin Albino Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Chase Elliott 2nd 4 Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Jimmie Johnson 3rd 3 Davey Segal Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Larson 5th 3 Bryan Gable Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Larson 5th 3 Jeff Wolfe Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Matt Kenseth 11th 0 Michael Massie Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Kurt Busch 20th 0 Samarth Kanal Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Matt Kenseth 11th 0 Dan Greene Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson 3rd 3 Christian Koelle Martin Truex, Jr. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 7th 1 Huston Ladner Martin Truex, Jr. Ryan Blaney Jimmie Johnson 3rd 3

Standings