(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 31: Talka-Dega

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 31: Talka-Dega

Frontstretch Staff October 13, 2017

Episode 31: Talka-Dega

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Mike and Zach recap the opening round of the Round of 12 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With Mike and Zach at track, we discuss why the drivers were so darn hot and how exactly Kyle Busch was able to manage a finished race. We — mostly Mike — dive into the Jimmie Johnson pit stop debate from Charlotte before flipping to Talladega this weekend, offering up our picks for both Cup and Trucks!

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action this weekend by signing up at this link for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started!

