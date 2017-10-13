2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 31: Talka-Dega

Episode 31: Talka-Dega

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Mike Neff and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Mike and Zach recap the opening round of the Round of 12 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With Mike and Zach at track, we discuss why the drivers were so darn hot and how exactly Kyle Busch was able to manage a finished race. We — mostly Mike — dive into the Jimmie Johnson pit stop debate from Charlotte before flipping to Talladega this weekend, offering up our picks for both Cup and Trucks!

