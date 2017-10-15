Thinkin’ Out Loud: Brad Keselowski Spoils Dale Earnhardt Jr’s Farewell Party at Talladega

Who’s in the headline – In a true survival of the fittest, it was Brad Keselowski who was the first driver under the checkered flag on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. Keselowski was able to make the pass on Ryan Newman on the last lap to power to the victory as two handfuls of cars were left on the track for the final three laps of the race.

What happened – NASCAR came up with stage racing during the playoffs and a demolition derby broke out in Talladega. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won his first pole at Talladega but was never really a factor until the late stages. Joey Logano was the first of 16 drivers to swap the lead 30 times during the event. Logano led the most laps (59) in the race. There were 11 cautions for 47 laps, which included three red flags. A seven-time champion was parked for working on his car under one of the red flags. 40 cars started the race and 36 of them are listed as involved in caution flags. Just another race at Talladega.

Why you should care – Everyone talked about Talladega being a wild card race that could make or break someone’s playoffs. While it did shuffle the standings a little, it ultimately wasn’t much of a game changer thanks to all of the carnage. It did prove that Ford continues to have the aero advantage on the plate tracks, winning all four of them this season and seven in a row dating back to the spring race at Talladega in 2016. The biggest concerns are the playoff drivers. Jamie McMurray is in a huge hole. Joe Gibbs Racing had only one driver on the positive side of the cut line right now. Jimmie Johnson is the closest driver to the cut line that is in the playoffs.

What your friends are talking about – Like it or not, most of the fan interest for plate races is for the wrecks. While there have been some big ones in the last few years, it has been quite some time since we’ve seen this kind of destruction. 36 cars involved in wrecks. Three red flags. Roughly nine viable racecars at the end of the race. This was the closest thing we’ve seen to late 90s plate racing in a long time.

George Silberman, NASCAR’s vice president of regional and touring series, is assuming a new role. Silberman will be President of the Automobile Competition Committee of the United States. The committee is an association of all of the major sanctioning bodies in America. His focus will be on issues facing the auto racing industry in the United States. He will also be the US representative to the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). Silberman will work in both roles until the end of the year as NASCAR transitions his replacement into the role.

Brennan Poole’s future at Chip Ganassi Racing is uncertain. The most popular rumor seems to be that he’ll be the new pilot of the No. 27 or return to the No. 48 car after Felix Sabates, co-owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, said he expects the Texas native to return in 2018.

Martin Truex Jr., the predominant favorite for the championship this season, has full sponsorship for 2018. With Erik Jones heading to the Joe Gibbs Racing camp next season, 5-Hour Energy is going to stick with Furniture Row Racing and share time with Bass Pro Shops on the No. 78. As of now the team has 30 races committed from Bass Pro Shops and 5-Hour Energy and another six lined up with Auto-Owners Insurance.

This also signals the death of the No. 77 team to this point. FRR announced this week that it will not field the car next season due to a lack of sponsorship. They hope to field a second car in the future, but they are currently intent on bringing 100 percent of their effort to the No. 77 team.

Speaking of commitments for next season, Front Row Motorsports announced this week that Landon Cassill is out of the No. 34 next season. David Ragan has received no confirmation of his season for next year, but he is rumored to be back in the No. 38 next season, first reported by Frontstretch.

Earnhardt left Talladega with an extra racecar this weekend. The speedway and the International Motosports Hall of Fame presented the No. 2 car that his father drove to his first championship in 1980. Earnhardt was able to drive the car on the track and also through the garage area during the weekend. He was also presented with champagne bottles from his father’s final win in 2000 and his first win in 2001 at the famed superspeedway. Fans were treated to a view of the car as Donnie Allison took a lap in front of the field before the race.

Amy Earnhardt has been tabbed to drive the pace car before the race at Martinsville Speedway in two weeks. As the retirement tour of Earnhardt continues, he is incorporating his wife Amy and Martinsville has been nice enough to include her in the event as well.

Who is mad – McMurray was trying to make his way to pit lane early in the race Sunday. As he made the move to pit lane he slowed more than people around him anticipated. In the end, he was hit by Jones, turned to the right and drilled in the passenger side by Jeffrey Earnhardt. McMurray was already in a tough spot in this round. It became immensely tougher as he finished 37th Sunday.

You could legitimately put 30 drivers in this category, but Ryan Blaney should absolutely be pissed. Blaney appeared to have the strongest car outside of Logano all day long. He drove to the front with minimal assistance and looked capable of winning the race. Chase Elliott has heard since Dover, if not before, about not being aggressive when wins are on the line. Well Sunday, he tried to assert himself and it ended up taking Blaney out of the race.

Who is happy – Anyone who could roll their car back into the hauler had to feel good about their day. Trevor Bayne had to feel great. Bayne was involved in the second multi-car wreck of the day and one of the red flags, but managed to finish third. Bayne hasn’t had a lot to be happy about in his Cup career but this was one of the days where he could leave the track smiling.

We’ve always known Aric Almirola as a good plate races. After his misfortune this summer and his announcement that he’s not coming back to Richard Petty Motorsports, he hasn’t had much success. In fact, this was his first top-10 finish since the spring Talladega race. Even though he got wrecked at the line, it had to feel good looking at so few cars out the windshield.

When the checkered flag flew:

Brad Keselowski won his 300th career start for his 24th career triumph.

This is Keselowski’s third win in 2017.

Keselowski has five career victories, including his first, at Talladega.

On the All-Time win list Keselowski is ranked 33rd .

Ryan Newman crossed the line as the first loser. That is his second top two run of the season.

This was Newman’s best career finish at Talladega.

Newman has 17 career runner-up runs which ranks him in a tie with Geoffrey Bodine and Sterling Marlin for 49th on the All-Time list.

Rounding out the podium was Trevor Bayne.

This is Bayne’s best finish of 2017.

The finish is Bayne’s personal best career run at Talladega.

Bayne has three career podium finishes, which is a tie for 171st on the All-Time list.

Rookie of the Race was Gray Gaulding. This is the first win of the year for Gaulding. Daniel Suarez has won the award 14 times while Erik Jones has won it thirteen times this season. Ty Dillon has been bestowed the award three times.

The victory for Martin Truex Jr. gives him the first guaranteed slot in the third round of the playoffs. Truex added another five points to his massive stockpile that now sits at 64. The 12 playoff contenders with the rank, points and playoff points as they stand after two races in round two of the playoffs:

Martin Truex Jr. – 3120 – 64 Brad Keselowski – 3101 – 26 Kyle Larson – 3096 – 34 Kevin Harvick – 3089 – 17 Denny Hamlin – 3088 – 13 Chase Elliott – 3087 – 6 Ryan Blaney – 3076 – 9 Jimmie Johnson – 3074 – 17 Kyle Busch – 3067 – 41 Matt Kenseth – 3066 – 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 3052 – 10 Jamie McMurray – 3045 – 3

What is in the cooler (one to six beers where one is a stinker and six is an instant classic)

It all depends on what you want from a restrictor plate race. If you want devastation, you got it on Sunday. Lots of leaders, gobs of lead changes and a last lap pass for the win. Like it or not it was definitely an entertaining race and for that it deserves four ice cold Budweisers.