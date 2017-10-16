Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Earnhardt Expecting First Child

Soon, there will be another name added to the list of Dale Earnhardt Jr. nicknames: Daddy.

Earnhardt and his wife Amy announced Monday afternoon via Instagram that the couple is expecting their first child, a girl.

Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

The news comes with five races remaining in Earnhardt’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career and off the heels of his seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend.

Earlier this season at Dover International Speedway, he was asked about the possibility of children coming into the picture with him and Amy.

“I’m excited to start a family, and I hope I’m fortunate enough to do that with Amy,’’ Earnhardt said. “We definitely want to do that. And it would be weird not being a race car driver if I have a daughter or son, I think about that, would they understand what I’m telling them or what I did for a long time. I’m hoping to find out all that stuff soon.’’

As for the name? Earnhardt told TMZ in February that they have a name picked out.

“We already have a name, but I’m not going to tell you what it is,” he said. He also mentioned that the child will not be named after his father.