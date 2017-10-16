Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade / NKP)

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Earnhardt Expecting First Child

Davey Segal October 16, 2017

Soon, there will be another name added to the list of Dale Earnhardt Jr. nicknames: Daddy.

Earnhardt and his wife Amy announced Monday afternoon via Instagram that the couple is expecting their first child, a girl.

The news comes with five races remaining in Earnhardt’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career and off the heels of his seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend.

Earlier this season at Dover International Speedway, he was asked about the possibility of children coming into the picture with him and Amy.

“I’m excited to start a family, and I hope I’m fortunate enough to do that with Amy,’’ Earnhardt said. “We definitely want to do that. And it would be weird not being a race car driver if I have a daughter or son, I think about that, would they understand what I’m telling them or what I did for a long time. I’m hoping to find out all that stuff soon.’’

As for the name? Earnhardt told TMZ in February that they have a name picked out.

“We already have a name, but I’m not going to tell you what it is,” he said. He also mentioned that the child will not be named after his father.

One comment

  1. Bobby DK
    October 16, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    God’s blessings to Dale, Amy, and their little one.

    Reply

