Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Cup Series News / TJ Majors to Spot for Joey Logano in 2018
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade / NKP)

TJ Majors to Spot for Joey Logano in 2018

Davey Segal October 16, 2017 Cup Series News, Davey Segal 1 Comment

TJ Majors, longtime spotter for Dale Earnhardt Jr. with Hendrick Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, is leaving the organization at season’s end with the driver of the No. 88, who is retiring after 2017.

Majors will assume spotting duties for Joey Logano and the Team Penske No. 22 car next season; the announcement came on the weekly Door Bumper Clear podcast on Dirty Mo Radio.

“After thinking about it and talking it over with my wife and I had to do what’s right for them, I’ve decided to go work with Joey Logano,” Majors said. “It’s gonna be good. They’ve been great to me. Looking forward to it. Going to be teammates with Brad (Keselowski). Brad’s obviously one of my best friends.

“Joey (Logano)’s been great. I like him, he’s really a good guy. I know a lot of people boo him and stuff for racing hard. But I like how he drives,” Majors went on to say.

Shortly before the podcast was released, Majors released a statement on Twitter announcing he would not be returning to Hendrick Motorsports next season.

Majors has been with Earnhardt since their Dale Earnhardt, Inc. days. The two met back in 1997 on iRacing, where their friendship was forged.

Tab Boyd is currently Logano’s spotter.

Alex Bowman will have Kevin Hamlin spot for him in 2018.

Hamlin had been the spotter for Kasey Kahne and tweeted that he is looking forward to this new venture.

Tags

About Davey Segal

Davey serves as the Monday news writer and crafts 2-Headed Monster, along with some other various duties at Fronstretch. He is a senior sports journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. He has an extreme passion for sports and has been following the sport of NASCAR since 2002, when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for WDBM 88.9 Sports called "Victory Lane" featuring interviews, discussion, news and more.

Check Also

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bids Farewell to Talladega With Powerful Drive

The anxiety was higher than usual for the initial start of Sunday’s Alabama 500 at …

One comment

  1. kb
    October 16, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    BOOOO!!!!!!! Tab Boyd was and is an excellent spotter for Joey. Why doesn’t Penske fix what ails them this year, it is not the spotter

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.