TJ Majors to Spot for Joey Logano in 2018

TJ Majors, longtime spotter for Dale Earnhardt Jr. with Hendrick Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, is leaving the organization at season’s end with the driver of the No. 88, who is retiring after 2017.

Majors will assume spotting duties for Joey Logano and the Team Penske No. 22 car next season; the announcement came on the weekly Door Bumper Clear podcast on Dirty Mo Radio.

“After thinking about it and talking it over with my wife and I had to do what’s right for them, I’ve decided to go work with Joey Logano,” Majors said. “It’s gonna be good. They’ve been great to me. Looking forward to it. Going to be teammates with Brad (Keselowski). Brad’s obviously one of my best friends.

“Joey (Logano)’s been great. I like him, he’s really a good guy. I know a lot of people boo him and stuff for racing hard. But I like how he drives,” Majors went on to say.

Shortly before the podcast was released, Majors released a statement on Twitter announcing he would not be returning to Hendrick Motorsports next season.

Majors has been with Earnhardt since their Dale Earnhardt, Inc. days. The two met back in 1997 on iRacing, where their friendship was forged.

Tab Boyd is currently Logano’s spotter.

Alex Bowman will have Kevin Hamlin spot for him in 2018.

Really pumped to say we’ll have @KevinHamlin spotting for the 88 next year! Going to be a great addition to the team! — Alex Bowman (@AlexBRacing) October 16, 2017

Hamlin had been the spotter for Kasey Kahne and tweeted that he is looking forward to this new venture.