Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List

After a week on the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to America’s Heartland and Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.
There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning one team will be sent home after qualifying concludes on Friday evening from the 1.5-mile tri-oval.
The biggest change for this week is the addition of the No. 00 entry for StarCom Racing, driven by Derrike Cope. SCR will be making it’s MENCS debut this weekend at Kansas. StarCom is a telecommunications company based in New Jersey, and plans to run a limited remainder of the schedule for 2017.
In the event that qualifying were to be cancelled, Cope and StarCom would be the one team sent home due to the lack of starts this season.
Corey LaJoie is listed as the driver of the No. 23 for BK Racing, while Brett Moffitt will pilot the No. 83 Toyota. Gray Gaulding will drive the No. 55 for Premium Motorsports after his career-best ninth-place finish at Talladega, Carl Long will drive the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Chevrolet and the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry is listed as “TBA.”
The green flag for the Hollywood Casino 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:16 p.m. ET on NBC this Sunday afternoon. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the event.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|00
|Derrike Cope
|StarCom Fiber
|Chevrolet
|StarCom Racing
|2
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Cessna
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|TBD
|Ford
|Team Penske
|4
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Dow
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|5
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Jimmy John's
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|UniFirst
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|AdvoCare
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|8
|10
|Danica Patrick
|Code 3 Associates
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Express
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|11
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|15
|Mark Thompson (i)
|Low T Centers
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|13
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Fastenal
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|18
|Kyle Busch
|M&M's Halloween
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|TBD
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|DEWALT Flexvolt
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|Omnicraft Auto Parts
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|TBD
|Ford
|Team Penske
|19
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|Dr. Pepper
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|20
|24
|Chase Elliott
|NAPA
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|27
|Paul Menard
|Richmond/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Caterpillar
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|23
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Can-Am/Kappa
|Ford
|GO FAS Racing
|24
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|hulu
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/TMG
|25
|34
|Landon Cassill
|Love's Travel Stops/CSX Play It Safe
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Scott Towels
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|27
|38
|David Ragan
|TheHouse.com
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Monster Energy/Haas Automation
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|29
|42
|Kyle Larson
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|30
|43
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|31
|47
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kroger ClickList
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|32
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|33
|51
|TBA
|TBA
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|55
|Gray Gaulding
|Harrahs Hotel & Casino
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|35
|66
|Carl Long (i)
|O.C.R. Gaz Bar
|Chevrolet
|Motorsports Business Management
|36
|72
|Cole Whitt
|TriStar Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|TriStar Motorsports
|37
|77
|Erik Jones
|5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|38
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|39
|83
|Brett Moffitt (i)
|Earthwater
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|40
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Nationwide
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|41
|95
|Michael McDowell
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing
Looks like there’s a chance Brian is doing his best with someone else’s money to get Jeb into the 55 do do his duty.
Sorry! I meant the 51.