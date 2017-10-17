Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List

After a week on the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to America’s Heartland and Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.

There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning one team will be sent home after qualifying concludes on Friday evening from the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

The biggest change for this week is the addition of the No. 00 entry for StarCom Racing, driven by Derrike Cope. SCR will be making it’s MENCS debut this weekend at Kansas. StarCom is a telecommunications company based in New Jersey, and plans to run a limited remainder of the schedule for 2017.

In the event that qualifying were to be cancelled, Cope and StarCom would be the one team sent home due to the lack of starts this season.

Corey LaJoie is listed as the driver of the No. 23 for BK Racing, while Brett Moffitt will pilot the No. 83 Toyota. Gray Gaulding will drive the No. 55 for Premium Motorsports after his career-best ninth-place finish at Talladega, Carl Long will drive the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Chevrolet and the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry is listed as “TBA.”

The green flag for the Hollywood Casino 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:16 p.m. ET on NBC this Sunday afternoon. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list