(Photo: Brett Moist/NKP)

Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List

Davey Segal October 17, 2017 Cup Series News, Davey Segal 2 Comments

After a week on the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to America’s Heartland and Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.

There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning one team will be sent home after qualifying concludes on Friday evening from the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

The biggest change for this week is the addition of the No. 00 entry for StarCom Racing, driven by Derrike Cope. SCR will be making it’s MENCS debut this weekend at Kansas. StarCom is a telecommunications company based in New Jersey, and plans to run a limited remainder of the schedule for 2017.

In the event that qualifying were to be cancelled, Cope and StarCom would be the one team sent home due to the lack of starts this season.

Corey LaJoie is listed as the driver of the No. 23 for BK Racing, while Brett Moffitt will pilot the No. 83 Toyota. Gray Gaulding will drive the No. 55 for Premium Motorsports after his career-best ninth-place finish at Talladega, Carl Long will drive the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Chevrolet and the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry is listed as “TBA.”

The green flag for the Hollywood Casino 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:16 p.m. ET on NBC this Sunday afternoon. Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
100Derrike CopeStarCom FiberChevroletStarCom Racing
21Jamie McMurrayCessnaChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
32Brad KeselowskiTBDFordTeam Penske
43Austin DillonDowChevroletRichard Childress Racing
54Kevin HarvickJimmy John'sFordStewart-Haas Racing
65Kasey KahneUniFirstChevroletHendrick Motorsports
76Trevor BayneAdvoCareFordRoush Fenway Racing
810Danica PatrickCode 3 AssociatesFordStewart-Haas Racing
911Denny HamlinFedEx ExpressToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1013Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1114Clint BowyerHaas AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
1215Mark Thompson (i)Low T CentersChevroletPremium Motorsports
1317Ricky Stenhouse Jr.FastenalFordRoush Fenway Racing
1418Kyle BuschM&M's HalloweenToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1519Daniel SuarezTBDToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1620Matt KensethDEWALT FlexvoltToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1721Ryan BlaneyOmnicraft Auto PartsFordWood Brothers Racing
1822Joey LoganoTBDFordTeam Penske
1923Corey LaJoieDr. PepperToyotaBK Racing
2024Chase ElliottNAPAChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2127Paul MenardRichmond/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2231Ryan NewmanCaterpillarChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2332Matt DiBenedettoCan-Am/KappaFordGO FAS Racing
2433Jeffrey EarnhardthuluChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2534Landon CassillLove's Travel Stops/CSX Play It SafeFordFront Row Motorsports
2637Chris BuescherScott TowelsChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2738David RaganTheHouse.comFordFront Row Motorsports
2841Kurt BuschMonster Energy/Haas AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
2942Kyle LarsonTBDChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
3043Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3147AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3248Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3351TBATBAChevroletRick Ware Racing
3455Gray GauldingHarrahs Hotel & CasinoChevroletPremium Motorsports
3566Carl Long (i)O.C.R. Gaz BarChevroletMotorsports Business Management
3672Cole WhittTriStar MotorsportsChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3777Erik Jones5-hour ENERGY Extra StrengthToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3878Martin Truex Jr.Bass Pro Shops/Tracker BoatsToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3983Brett Moffitt (i)EarthwaterToyotaBK Racing
4088Dale Earnhardt Jr.NationwideChevroletHendrick Motorsports
4195Michael McDowellTBDChevroletLeavine Family Racing

About Davey Segal

Davey serves as the Monday news writer and crafts 2-Headed Monster, along with some other various duties at Fronstretch. He is a senior sports journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. He has an extreme passion for sports and has been following the sport of NASCAR since 2002, when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for WDBM 88.9 Sports called "Victory Lane" featuring interviews, discussion, news and more.

