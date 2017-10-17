Kansas Lottery 300 Entry List

After a weekend off, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the 17th annual Kansas Lottery 300 this Saturday afternoon to kick off the Round of 8 of their NASCAR Playoffs.
There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list for the event, meaning one team will be sent home after qualifying concludes on Saturday.
There are five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars on the entry list. They include Austin and Ty Dillon for Richard Childress Racing, Reed Sorenson for JD Motorsports, Ryan Blaney for Team Penske and Gray Gaulding for RSS Racing.
Among some sponsor changes for about half the field, Spencer Boyd will wheel the No. 07 instead of Ray Black Jr. this weekend, along with Christopher Bell behind the wheel of the No. 18, Dylan Lupton in the No. 24, Jeff Green in the No. 38, Quin Houff in the No. 46, Jennifer Jo Cobb (only Kansas native in the field) in the No. 78 and Mario Gosselin in the No. 90.
The green flag for the Kansas Lottery 300 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:16 p.m. ET on NBC. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the event.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Haas/Code 3 Associates
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|01
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|Hunt Brothers Pizza
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Austin Dillon )i)
|Ruud
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Ty Dillon (i)
|Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|Allstate Parts & Service Group
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Degree Deodorant
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|10
|07
|Spencer Boyd
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|11
|8
|BJ McLeod
|JW Transport LLC
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|12
|9
|William Byron
|VANNOY Construction
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|13
|11
|Blake Koch
|Breast Cancer Homor and Remember
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|14
|13
|Carl Long
|OCR Gaz Bar
|Toyota
|Danielle Long
|15
|14
|JJ Yeley
|TriStar Motorsports
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|16
|15
|Reed Sorenson (i)
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Carol Clark
|17
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|18
|18
|Christopher Bell (i)
|JBL
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|19
|19
|Matt Tifft
|No. 19 Surface/Fanatics Toyota
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|20
|20
|Erik Jones (i)
|Reser's American Classic
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|22
|22
|Ryan Blaney (i)
|Discount Tire
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|23
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Allegiant Chevrolet
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|24
|24
|Dylan Lupton
|Nut Up
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|25
|33
|Brandon Jones
|American Ethanol/Casey's General Store
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|26
|38
|Jeff Green
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Susan Bates
|27
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|28
|40
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Ford
|Danielle Long
|29
|42
|Tyler Reddick
|BBR/Dustin Lynch
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|30
|46
|Quin Houff
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Rick Gdovic
|31
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|32
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|33
|52
|Joey Gase
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|34
|55
|TBA
|March Network
|Toyota
|Jen Brown
|35
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|South Point/City Lights Shine
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|36
|74
|Mike Harmon
|Veterans Motorsports
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|37
|78
|Jennifer Jo Cobb (i)
|Mark One Electric
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|38
|89
|Morgan Shepherd
|Visone RV
|Chevrolet
|Cindy Shepherd
|39
|90
|Mario Gosselin
|BuckedUp Apparel
|Chevrolet
|Michelle Gosselin
|40
|93
|Gray Gaulding (i)
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Pamela Sieg
|41
|99
|David Starr
|TBA
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
It must be killing Kyle not to be able to steal the regular Busch series driver’s money.