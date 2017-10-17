Kansas Lottery 300 Entry List

After a weekend off, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the 17th annual Kansas Lottery 300 this Saturday afternoon to kick off the Round of 8 of their NASCAR Playoffs.

There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list for the event, meaning one team will be sent home after qualifying concludes on Saturday.

There are five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars on the entry list. They include Austin and Ty Dillon for Richard Childress Racing, Reed Sorenson for JD Motorsports, Ryan Blaney for Team Penske and Gray Gaulding for RSS Racing.

Among some sponsor changes for about half the field, Spencer Boyd will wheel the No. 07 instead of Ray Black Jr. this weekend, along with Christopher Bell behind the wheel of the No. 18, Dylan Lupton in the No. 24, Jeff Green in the No. 38, Quin Houff in the No. 46, Jennifer Jo Cobb (only Kansas native in the field) in the No. 78 and Mario Gosselin in the No. 90.

The green flag for the Kansas Lottery 300 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:16 p.m. ET on NBC. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list