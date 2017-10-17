Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Kansas Lottery 300 Entry List

After a weekend off, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the 17th annual Kansas Lottery 300 this Saturday afternoon to kick off the Round of 8 of their NASCAR Playoffs.

There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list for the event, meaning one team will be sent home after qualifying concludes on Saturday.

There are five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars on the entry list. They include Austin and Ty Dillon for Richard Childress Racing, Reed Sorenson for JD Motorsports, Ryan Blaney for Team Penske and Gray Gaulding for RSS Racing.

Among some sponsor changes for about half the field, Spencer Boyd will wheel the No. 07 instead of Ray Black Jr. this weekend, along with Christopher Bell behind the wheel of the No. 18, Dylan Lupton in the No. 24, Jeff Green in the No. 38, Quin Houff in the No. 46, Jennifer Jo Cobb (only Kansas native in the field) in the No. 78 and Mario Gosselin in the No. 90.

The green flag for the Kansas Lottery 300 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:16 p.m. ET on NBC. Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
100Cole CusterHaas/Code 3 AssociatesFordGene Haas
20Garrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Coswell
301Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerHunt Brothers PizzaChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Austin Dillon )i)RuudChevroletRichard Childress
63Ty Dillon (i)Bass Pro Shops/Tracker BoatsChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross Chastainteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettAllstate Parts & Service GroupChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
97Justin AllgaierDegree DeodorantChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1007Spencer BoydTBDChevroletBobby Dotter
118BJ McLeodJW Transport LLCChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
129William ByronVANNOY ConstructionChevroletRick Hendrick
1311Blake KochBreast Cancer Homor and RememberChevroletMatt Kaulig
1413Carl LongOCR Gaz BarToyotaDanielle Long
1514JJ YeleyTriStar MotorsportsToyotaMark Smith
1615Reed Sorenson (i)teamjdmotorsports.comChevroletCarol Clark
1716Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1818Christopher Bell (i)JBLToyotaJD Gibbs
1919Matt TifftNo. 19 Surface/Fanatics ToyotaToyotaJoe Gibbs
2020Erik Jones (i)Reser's American ClassicToyotaJoe Gibbs
2121Daniel HemricTBDChevroletRichard Childress
2222Ryan Blaney (i)Discount TireFordRoger Penske
2323Spencer GallagherAllegiant ChevroletChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
2424Dylan LuptonNut UpToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2533Brandon JonesAmerican Ethanol/Casey's General StoreChevroletRichard Childress
2638Jeff GreenRSS RacingChevroletSusan Bates
2739Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2840Timmy HillTBDFordDanielle Long
2942Tyler ReddickBBR/Dustin LynchChevroletChip Ganassi
3046Quin HouffTBDChevroletRick Gdovic
3148Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3251Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3352Joey GaseTBDChevroletJimmy Means
3455TBAMarch NetworkToyotaJen Brown
3562Brendan GaughanSouth Point/City Lights ShineChevroletRichard Childress
3674Mike HarmonVeterans MotorsportsDodgeMike Harmon
3778Jennifer Jo Cobb (i)Mark One ElectricChevroletBJ McLeod
3889Morgan ShepherdVisone RVChevroletCindy Shepherd
3990Mario GosselinBuckedUp ApparelChevroletMichelle Gosselin
4093Gray Gaulding (i)RSS RacingChevroletPamela Sieg
4199David StarrTBAChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    October 18, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    It must be killing Kyle not to be able to steal the regular Busch series driver’s money.

