Who’s Hot & Who’s Not In NASCAR: Talladega Demolition Derby Edition

If you were looking for a wild and crazy restrictor plate race at Talladega Superspeedway sometime Sunday afternoon/early evening, you got it. If it wasn’t quite the type of racing you were hoping for … well, you’ll just have to deal with it, just like many drivers and teams are doing.

Though Talladega is no longer an elimination race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, drivers still found themselves wiped from contention. It seems every few laps, several cars wrecked out of the race, leaving only the last few standing for a sprint to the finish.

Was it the best way for a race to go? Maybe, maybe not. But was it exciting? That’s hard to deny. Early TV numbers may have proved that point home as a 2.75 Nielsen rating produced one of the few year-to-year increases this season.

HOT

If you ever wonder just how important communications are for a race, especially at a restrictor plate track, then what happened with Brad Keselowski Sunday should remove any doubt. Keselowski gave up fourth position relatively late in the race, to fix radio issues. He admitted after his victory, he didn’t want to give up the position, but relented to crew chief Paul Wolfe. So, give credit to Keselowski for listening to the advice. With all of the wrecks that took place after that long pit stop, the communication of knowing where or where not to go was essential in this win for the driver of the No. 2 Ford. The Fords were strong all day, and it showed on the final lap, when Keselowski, with only a little help, got past Ryan Newman for the win. It also shows that the days of “Good Brad” and “Bad Brad” are gone now. There’s just “In his prime Brad” who regularly races for wins these days, no matter what kind track it is.

NOT

I am one of the many who figured Kyle Busch was a lock to be in the Championship Four at Homestead. While that is still certainly possible for the driver of the No. 18, the list of things that could derail a chance for him to a win a second championship got a lot longer after wrecking out of Sunday’s race and finishing 27th. Busch now sits ninth in the points, one spot out of the eighth and final position to advance to the next round. While he is just seven points behind Jimmie Johnson and nine behind Ryan Blaney, and is capable of winning at Kansas this week, any number of of minor issues could keep Busch from making it to the next round. It could be a loose lugnut, a vibration that causes an unscheduled a pit stop, a bad pit stop, or speeding or other violation on pit road, just to name a few. So, yes, the pressure will be on the entire No. 18 team at Kansas. The yellow brick road may or may not lead to the next round for Busch.

HOT

Martin Truex, Jr. is already in the next round, so you know, maybe it was easy for him to give the right answer after he admitted to starting one of the many wrecks on Sunday. But he didn’t blame someone else for the wreck, like his spotter or another driver doing something crazy. He even apologized for starting it and ruining the day for a lot of other drivers. He didn’t say he he didn’t care what happened to the other drivers (in a racing sense) since the win at Charlotte a week earlier had already advanced him. So you see, sometimes what people don’t say matters just as much as what they do say. Truex has said a lot this season by his ability to win races on the track. He’s still human, and admitted to a mistake. Simple as that.

NOT

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and the No. 17 team knew Sunday at Talledaga had to be their day in order to advance to the next round of the playoffs. By their day, it wasn’t just working for a top five finish, but winning the race. It didn’t work out that way for the two-time restrictor plate race winner this time. Stenhouse was caught up in one of the 206 accidents on the day and ended up finishing 26th. He now sits 22 points behind the eighth place Johnson. Barring some kind of miracle finish for him at Kansas, it will be the end of a nice story and a bit of comeback for Roush Fenway Racing in 2017. The team has not come close to reaching its old championship-contending type of standards, but at least it was good on the plate tracks, and maybe that’s a start of a better future for Stenhouse and the team.

HOT

Regardless, if say, Truex runs away with a win at Kansas Sunday (which is entirely possible), there will be of course another race going on. Unless Stenhouse or Jamie McMurray are racing for a win, essentially there will be four drivers racing for the final two playoff spots on Sunday. The point difference between seventh-place Ryan Blaney, Johnson, Kyle Busch and 10th place Matt Kenseth is just 10 points. So, it will be an every point matters type of situation. It will make the strategies at the end of the first two stages important as especially these drivers will be looking to get every point they can. The stage points were big for Blaney on Sunday as he won the second stage and finished third in the first stage. Those kind of points will be even bigger this week. Kansas is certainly not known for giving us thrilling racing, so just how each of these teams play out there race strategy could give some much needed drama.

Prediction

It’s pretty much impossible to not pick either Martin Truex, Jr. or Kyle Busch at a 1.5-mile cookie-cutter track like Kansas, so the question is which one? While Busch will be gunning for another win in order to guarantee himself a spot in the next round of the playoffs, Truex has just been so good at these places he’s got to be the pick. This week’s upset you might not think about pick is rookie Daniel Suarez, who finished seventh in his first race at Kansas and has shown improvement throughout the year at all different kind of tracks.