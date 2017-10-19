2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 32: Kansas Kickin’

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Tom and Zach wrap up the craziness from Talladega Superspeedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final plate run and what the victory means for Brad Keselowski. Next, we turn our heads to Kansas Speedway for another round of eliminations to come this weekend. Who’s safe, who’s in trouble? We give our thoughts!
