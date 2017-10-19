Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / 2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 32: Kansas Kickin’
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 32: Kansas Kickin’

Frontstretch Staff October 19, 2017 Cup Series, Cup Series News, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, News, Podcast, Tom Bowles, Truck Series, Truck Series News, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

Episode 32: Kansas Kickin’

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Tom Bowles and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Tom and Zach wrap up the craziness from Talladega Superspeedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final plate run and what the victory means for Brad Keselowski. Next, we turn our heads to Kansas Speedway for another round of eliminations to come this weekend. Who’s safe, who’s in trouble? We give our thoughts!

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action this weekend by signing up at this link for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started!

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

NASCAR 101: 5 Drivers Who Could Make Their Cup Debut Before the End of 2017

Chances are you’re focusing more — if not completely — on the Monster Energy NASCAR …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.