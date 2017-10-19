Daily Fantasy NASCAR Forecast Powered by DraftKings: Hollywood Casino 400 Preview

DraftKings’ daily fantasy NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the Hollywood Casino 400. This race marks the third and final event of the second round in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The green flag flies Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Cars will hit the track on Friday at 1 p.m. for first practice, followed by Coors Light Pole Award qualifying at 6:15 p.m.

Here are eight drivers to keep an eye on this weekend for your DraftKings lineups.

ELITE TIER: $9,500 and up

Martin Truex Jr. ($10,800)

Kansas: 18 starts, one win, five top fives, six top 10s

Average finish at Kansas: 15.9

Truex won the regular season race at Kansas back in early May. He started third and led 104 laps en route to his second win of the season. Since then, Truex has won four more races, three of them on 1.5-mile tracks. Truex is the early dominator favorite this weekend.

Kyle Busch ($10,300)

Kansas: 19 starts, one win, five top fives, seven top 10s

Average finish at Kansas: 17.7

The second favorite to dominate this weekend is the 2016 spring Kansas race winner. Busch has put up great numbers at the track the past five races with five straight top fives, three fifth places, one third place, and then the aforementioned win. Busch is a safe bet for another great finish at what is becoming one of his best tracks

Jimmie Johnson ($9,900)

Kansas: 22 starts, three wins, nine top fives, 17 top 10s

Average finish at Kansas: 9.6

Johnson holds the top ranking among active drivers at Kansas in win total (three), top fives (nine), top 10s (17) and average finish (9.6). To put it simply, Johnson is one of the best drivers to ever strap into a seat at Kansas.

Johnson broke an 11-race top-10 finish streak in 2014 after getting caught up in a wreck but since then has one win and two more top fives. He finished 24th in May, which is an outlier given his track record. Johnson is sitting on the cutline to make the third round of the playoffs, so he needs to have a great race this weekend.

ALL-STAR TIER: $8,000 – $9,400

Joey Logano ($9,300)

Kansas: 16 starts, two wins, six top fives, six top 10s

Average finish at Kansas: 18.9

Logano is an interesting study when looking at Kansas the past few seasons. In the spring of both 2016 and 2017, Logano crashed out of the races for finishes of 38th and 37th. Yet in the fall races, he performs very well. In both the fall of 2014 and 2015, he won. In the fall of 2016, he finished third. If that pattern continues, Logano could be looking at another trip to Victory Lane this weekend, perhaps spoiling the championship hopes of one of the remaining playoff drivers.

Matt Kenseth ($9,000)

Kansas: 23 starts, two wins, seven top fives, 13 top 10s

Average finish at Kansas: 13.1

Kenseth sits eight points below the cutline, so unless multiple drivers have a bad weekend, he is in a must-win situation. Luckily, Kenseth has done just that at Kansas. He has two wins here, one in 2012 and the other in 2013. He has led over 100 laps in two of the last four races at the track and has not finished outside the top 15 since 2009.

Kenseth also ranks second in both top fives (seven), and top 10s (13) among active drivers at Kansas.

Ryan Blaney ($8,500)

Kansas: Five starts, two top fives, three top 10s

Average finish at Kansas: 11.4

In only five starts, Blaney has shined at Kansas. He started on the pole back in May and led 83 laps. He won the second stage and ended up finishing the race in fourth. In 2015, his debut season for the Wood Brothers, he only ran 16 races, one of them being Kansas. In that race he finished seventh and led five laps. In spring 2016, Blaney picked up his first Kansas top five. He has an average finish of 11.4 through those five starts.

Blaney has a nine-point playoff cushion heading into this weekend. He needs to run a smooth race and keep it clean in order to make it to round three.

BARGAIN TIER: $4,500 – $7,900

Austin Dillon ($7,700)

Kansas: Eight starts, three top 10s

Average finish at Kansas: 18.0

Dillon’s price given his recent record at Kansas makes him one of the key drivers to look at this weekend. He finished sixth in both races there in 2016, both from starts outside the top 12. Earlier this season, he finished 16th, three positions higher than his 2017 season average. If he starts outside the top 20 this weekend, he wouldn’t be a bad choice for the middle of your lineup.

Ryan Newman ($7,600)

Kansas: 23 starts, one win, three top fives, seven top 10s

Average finish at Kansas: 17.6

Newman finished dead last at Kansas earlier this year, but throw that out the window. He experienced an oil pump issue on lap 154, so his finish is not performance-related. Prior to that finish, Newman finished 12th or better in six straight races. That streak included three top 10s. Newman has been one of the most consistent drivers all season but has continuously been priced inside the bargain tier. That is perplexing for a driver averaging a 15th-place finish through 31 races.

Pre-Qualifying Optimal Lineup Example:

