(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Matt Tifft, Erik Jones Lead Pair of XFINITY Practices at Kansas

Beth Lunkenheimer October 20, 2017 Beth Lunkenheimer, XFINITY News Leave a comment

The XFINITY Series took to Kansas Speedway for a pair of practice sessions Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300.

The first session, held from 2:30 – 3:25 p.m. ET, saw Matt Tifft, the only playoff driver to crack the top five, top the charts with a 177.936 mph (30.348 sec) lap ahead of Ryan Blaney. Erik Jones, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

Sixth through 10th were occupied completely by playoff drivers. Elliott Sadler was sixth quickest, followed by Cole Custer. Brennan Poole, Justin Allgaier and William Byron rounded out the top 10.

Daniel Hemric (14th) and Ryan Reed (15th) were the only playoff drivers to practice outside the top 10.

Eight drivers ran at least 10 consecutive laps, with Reddick leading the way at an average speed of 173.880 mph. Meanwhile, Jeff Green, Gray Gaulding and David Starr did not turn any laps during the first practice.

The second session was held following ARCA qualifying from 5 – 5:55 p.m. ET, and all 41 cars participated.

This time, Jones held the top spot with a 177.189 mph lap. Blaney ended the session second-quickest. Ryan Sieg, Reddick and Sadler rounded out the top five. Allgaier was sixth quickest, followed by teammate Byron. Reed, Austin Dillon and Christopher Bell rounded out the top 10.

Playoff drivers Tifft, Custer, Poole and Hemric ran 11th through 14th, respectively.

XFINITY Series drivers will qualify for their race Saturday at 12:05 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch has won the last three series races at Kansas but is not eligible to run this event.

XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 First Practice Full Results

