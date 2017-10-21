2017 Frontstretch Cup: Hollywood Casino 400 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: Hollywood Casino 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Mark Howell
|Kevin Harvick
|Ryan Blaney
|Jimmie Johnson
|Dustin Albino
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Dan Greene
|Kevin Harvick
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney
|Davey Segal
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|Bryan Gable
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Michael Massie
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Christian Koelle
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|Jeff Wolfe
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Busch
|Frank Velat
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
Results: Alabama 500
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Total Points
|Amy Henderson
|Brad Keselowski
|Michael McDowell
|Brad Keselowski
|1st
|6
|Corey Brewer
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|1st
|6
|Mark Howell
|Brad Keselowski
|Clint Bowyer
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|7th
|2
|Dustin Albino
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|Jamie McMurray
|Brad Keselowski
|1st
|5
|Clayton Caldwell
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|Brad Keselowski
|David Ragan
|10th
|1
|Davey Segal
|Denny Hamlin
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|7th
|1
|Bryan Gable
|Chase Elliott
|Denny Hamlin
|Brad Keselowski
|1st
|5
|Michael Massie
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|Brad Keselowski
|1st
|5
|Huston Ladner
|Brad Keselowski
|Matt Kenseth
|Clint Bowyer
|35th
|-1
|Christian Koelle
|Brad Keselowski
|Ryan Blaney
|Jamie McMurray
|37th
|-1
|Vito Pugliese
|Brad Keselowski
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|Joey Logano
|4th
|4
|Jeff Wolfe
|Danica Patrick
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|Brad Keselowski
|1st
|5
|Frank Velat
|Brad Keselowski
|Jamie McMurray
|Kurt Busch
|25th
|0
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|65
|—
|31
|4
|13
|20
|Amy Henderson
|63
|-2
|31
|4
|15
|22
|Davey Segal
|63
|-2
|31
|7
|14
|20
|Bryan Gable
|52
|-13
|28
|5
|10
|18
|Dustin Albino
|51
|-14
|31
|3
|14
|18
|Mark Howell
|48
|-17
|31
|0
|13
|20
|Michael Massie
|47
|-28
|29
|5
|9
|14
|Clayton Caldwell
|46
|-19
|31
|2
|11
|17
|Dan Greene
|44
|-21
|25
|2
|12
|16
|Huston Ladner
|41
|-24
|28
|2
|10
|12
|Jeff Wolfe
|39
|-26
|28
|4
|9
|14
|Vito Pugliese
|35
|-30
|20
|4
|6
|11
|Joseph Wolkin
|33
|-32
|21
|1
|9
|13
|Frank Velat
|25
|-40
|20
|2
|7
|9
|John Haverlin
|18
|-47
|6
|1
|4
|5
|John Douglas
|17
|-48
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Samarth Kanal
|13
|-52
|10
|2
|2
|4
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-53
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Greg Davis
|10
|-55
|12
|0
|4
|7
|Christian Koelle
|4
|-61
|7
|0
|2
|3
|Michael Finley
|3
|-62
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-65
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-66
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-67
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-68
|1
|0
|0
|0