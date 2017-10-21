Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Barry Cantrell/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: Hollywood Casino 400 Predictions

October 21, 2017

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Hollywood Casino 400

 

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle LarsonMartin Truex, Jr.
Corey BrewerMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.
Mark HowellKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyJimmie Johnson
Dustin AlbinoMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.
Dan GreeneKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyRyan Blaney
Davey SegalMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschKyle Busch
Bryan GableKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.
Michael MassieMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.
Christian KoelleMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Kyle Larson
Jeff WolfeMartin Truex, Jr.Ryan BlaneyKyle Busch
Frank VelatMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Ryan Blaney

 


Results: Alabama 500

 

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonBrad KeselowskiMichael McDowellBrad Keselowski1st6
Corey BrewerBrad KeselowskiKyle BuschBrad Keselowski1st6
Mark HowellBrad KeselowskiClint BowyerDale Earnhardt, Jr.7th2
Dustin AlbinoRicky Stenhouse, Jr.Jamie McMurrayBrad Keselowski1st5
Clayton CaldwellRicky Stenhouse, Jr.Brad KeselowskiDavid Ragan10th1
Davey SegalDenny HamlinDale Earnhardt, Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Jr.7th1
Bryan GableChase ElliottDenny HamlinBrad Keselowski1st5
Michael MassieKyle BuschDenny HamlinBrad Keselowski1st5
Huston LadnerBrad KeselowskiMatt KensethClint Bowyer35th-1
Christian KoelleBrad KeselowskiRyan BlaneyJamie McMurray37th-1
Vito PuglieseBrad KeselowskiRicky Stenhouse, Jr.Joey Logano4th4
Jeff WolfeDanica PatrickRicky Stenhouse, Jr.Brad Keselowski1st5
Frank VelatBrad KeselowskiJamie McMurrayKurt Busch25th0

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer653141320
Amy Henderson63-23141522
Davey Segal63-23171420
Bryan Gable52-132851018
Dustin Albino51-143131418
Mark Howell48-173101320
Michael Massie47-28295914
Clayton Caldwell46-193121117
Dan Greene44-212521216
Huston Ladner41-242821012
Jeff Wolfe39-26284914
Vito Pugliese35-30204611
Joseph Wolkin33-32211913
Frank Velat25-4020279
John Haverlin18-476145
John Douglas17-487055
Samarth Kanal13-5210224
Matteo Marcheschi12-534222
Greg Davis10-5512047
Christian Koelle4-617023
Michael Finley3-623011
Phil Allaway0-651000
Zach Catanzareti-1-662000
Tom Bowles-2-672000
Danny Peters-3-681000

 

 

