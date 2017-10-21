2017 Frontstretch Cup: Hollywood Casino 400 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Hollywood Casino 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Larson Martin Truex, Jr. Corey Brewer Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Mark Howell Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Jimmie Johnson Dustin Albino Martin Truex, Jr. Kevin Harvick Martin Truex, Jr. Dan Greene Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Ryan Blaney Davey Segal Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Bryan Gable Kevin Harvick Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Michael Massie Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. Christian Koelle Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Larson Jeff Wolfe Martin Truex, Jr. Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch Frank Velat Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Ryan Blaney



Results: Alabama 500

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Total Points Amy Henderson Brad Keselowski Michael McDowell Brad Keselowski 1st 6 Corey Brewer Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski 1st 6 Mark Howell Brad Keselowski Clint Bowyer Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 7th 2 Dustin Albino Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Jamie McMurray Brad Keselowski 1st 5 Clayton Caldwell Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Brad Keselowski David Ragan 10th 1 Davey Segal Denny Hamlin Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 7th 1 Bryan Gable Chase Elliott Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski 1st 5 Michael Massie Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski 1st 5 Huston Ladner Brad Keselowski Matt Kenseth Clint Bowyer 35th -1 Christian Koelle Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Jamie McMurray 37th -1 Vito Pugliese Brad Keselowski Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Joey Logano 4th 4 Jeff Wolfe Danica Patrick Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Brad Keselowski 1st 5 Frank Velat Brad Keselowski Jamie McMurray Kurt Busch 25th 0

Standings