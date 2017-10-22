Furniture Row Racing Crew Member James Watson Passes Away

The NASCAR world woke up to sad news for Furniture Row Racing on Sunday morning.

Fabricator Jim Watson, who was at Kansas Speedway with the team this weekend, suffered a heart attack and passed away Saturday night at the age of 55.

“On behalf of Furniture Row Racing we extend our deepest sympathies to Jim’s family,” Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing said via a team release. “He was an outstanding and talented member of our racing family, whose life was dedicated to racing since his early days as a race-car driver in Wisconsin. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s wife Laurie, daughter Brittany and to his entire family and friends. Our Nos. 77 and 78 teams will be racing with heavy hearts today.”

Watson had joined the organization earlier this season and had prior experience with Roush Fenway Racing and HScott Motorsports. According to the team release, funeral arrangements are pending.

Racing with heavy hearts today we lost a family member last night. Going to do what he would have wanted and do our best today. RIP wildman going to miss you A post shared by Cole Pearn (@colepearn) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

FRR drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones will start first and sixth in Sunday afternoon’s Hollywood Casino 400.