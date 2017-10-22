Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Beth Lunkenheimer / Furniture Row Racing Crew Member James Watson Passes Away
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Furniture Row Racing Crew Member James Watson Passes Away

Beth Lunkenheimer October 22, 2017 Beth Lunkenheimer, Cup Series News Leave a comment

The NASCAR world woke up to sad news for Furniture Row Racing on Sunday morning.

Fabricator Jim Watson, who was at Kansas Speedway with the team this weekend, suffered a heart attack and passed away Saturday night at the age of 55.

“On behalf of Furniture Row Racing we extend our deepest sympathies to Jim’s family,” Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing said via a team release. “He was an outstanding and talented member of our racing family, whose life was dedicated to racing since his early days as a race-car driver in Wisconsin. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s wife Laurie, daughter Brittany and to his entire family and friends. Our Nos. 77 and 78 teams will be racing with heavy hearts today.”

Watson had joined the organization earlier this season and had prior experience with Roush Fenway Racing and HScott Motorsports. According to the team release, funeral arrangements are pending.

FRR drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones will start first and sixth in Sunday afternoon’s Hollywood Casino 400.

About Beth Lunkenheimer

Beth Lunkenheimer
Content Director Beth heads up management of our 30-person staff, acting as Tom’s main assistant with technology and personnel while working as Frontstretch’s Truck Series expert. The author of Truckin’ Thursdays and the coordinator of the site’s pre and post-race coverage, she also runs a periodic charity column that spotlights when NASCAR gives back. A native of Texas, Beth is a 10-year writing veteran who has contributed content to BRANDT and Athlon Sports, among other outlets.

Check Also

Tyler Reddick Snags XFINITY Pole in Kansas

As the XFINITY Series gears up to open the Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.