Entry List: First Data 500

And then there were eight.
This weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads from Kansas Speedway to the shortest track on the circuit: Martinsville Speedway in Virginia for the 69th annual First Data 500.
There are 40 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be at full capacity barring any entry list changes.
The No. 00 StarCom Racing entry with Derrike Cope is not on the entry list for Martinsville, one week after their MENCS debut at Kansas. But the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing entry is, with hometown boy Hermie Sadler behind the wheel with sponsorship from Virginia Lottery.
Corey LaJoie is listed as the driver of the No. 23 for BK Racing, with the No. 83 entry listed as “TBA.” Brett Moffitt has driven that car for much of the last couple months. Finally, Kyle Weatherman will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet.
The green flag for the First Data 500 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:13 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN. Jimmie Johnson is the defending winner of the event.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|McDonald's
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Alliance Truck Parts
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Dow
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Busch NA
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|UniFirst
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|Ford EcoBoost
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|7
|Hermie Sadler (i)
|Virginia Lottery
|Chevrolet
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|8
|10
|Danica Patrick
|Warriors in Pink
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Walgreens
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|11
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|15
|Reed Sorenson
|Low T Centers
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|13
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Fifth Third Bank
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|18
|Kyle Busch
|M&M's Halloween
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|ARRIS
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|DEWALT Flexvolt
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|Motorraft Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|TBD
|Ford
|Team Penske
|19
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|Schluter Systems
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|20
|24
|Chase Elliott
|NAPA
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|27
|Paul Menard
|Libman/Menard's
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Caterpillar
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|23
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Keen Parts
|Ford
|GO FAS Racing
|24
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|hulu
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/TMG
|25
|34
|Landon Cassill
|CSX Play it Safe
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Bush's Chili Beans
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|27
|38
|David Ragan
|TheHouse.com
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|41
|Kurt Busch
|TBD
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|29
|42
|Kyle Larson
|First Data
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|30
|43
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|31
|47
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kroger ClickList
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|32
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|33
|51
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|66
|Carl Long (i)
|O.C.R. Gaz Bar
|Chevrolet
|Motorsports Business Management
|35
|72
|Cole Whitt
|TriStar Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|TriStar Motorsports
|36
|77
|Erik Jones
|SiriusXM
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|37
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Furniture Row/Denver Mattress
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|38
|83
|TBA
|Earthwater
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|39
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Nationwide
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|40
|95
|Michael McDowell
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing