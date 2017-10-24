Entry List: First Data 500

And then there were eight.

This weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads from Kansas Speedway to the shortest track on the circuit: Martinsville Speedway in Virginia for the 69th annual First Data 500.

There are 40 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be at full capacity barring any entry list changes.

The No. 00 StarCom Racing entry with Derrike Cope is not on the entry list for Martinsville, one week after their MENCS debut at Kansas. But the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing entry is, with hometown boy Hermie Sadler behind the wheel with sponsorship from Virginia Lottery.

Corey LaJoie is listed as the driver of the No. 23 for BK Racing, with the No. 83 entry listed as “TBA.” Brett Moffitt has driven that car for much of the last couple months. Finally, Kyle Weatherman will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet.

The green flag for the First Data 500 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:13 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN. Jimmie Johnson is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list