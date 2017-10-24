Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Entry List: First Data 500

October 24, 2017

And then there were eight.

This weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads from Kansas Speedway to the shortest track on the circuit: Martinsville Speedway in Virginia for the 69th annual First Data 500.

There are 40 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be at full capacity barring any entry list changes.

The No. 00 StarCom Racing entry with Derrike Cope is not on the entry list for Martinsville, one week after their MENCS debut at Kansas. But the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing entry is, with hometown boy Hermie Sadler behind the wheel with sponsorship from Virginia Lottery.

Corey LaJoie is listed as the driver of the No. 23 for BK Racing, with the No. 83 entry listed as “TBA.” Brett Moffitt has driven that car for much of the last couple months. Finally, Kyle Weatherman will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet.

The green flag for the First Data 500 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:13 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN. Jimmie Johnson is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayMcDonald'sChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiAlliance Truck PartsFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonDowChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickBusch NAFordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneUniFirstChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneFord EcoBoostFordRoush Fenway Racing
77Hermie Sadler (i)Virginia LotteryChevroletTommy Baldwin Racing
810Danica PatrickWarriors in PinkFordStewart-Haas Racing
911Denny HamlinFedEx WalgreensToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1013Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1114Clint BowyerHaas AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
1215Reed SorensonLow T CentersChevroletPremium Motorsports
1317Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Fifth Third BankFordRoush Fenway Racing
1418Kyle BuschM&M's HalloweenToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1519Daniel SuarezARRISToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1620Matt KensethDEWALT FlexvoltToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1721Ryan BlaneyMotorraft Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1822Joey LoganoTBDFordTeam Penske
1923Corey LaJoieSchluter SystemsToyotaBK Racing
2024Chase ElliottNAPAChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2127Paul MenardLibman/Menard'sChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2231Ryan NewmanCaterpillarChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2332Matt DiBenedettoKeen PartsFordGO FAS Racing
2433Jeffrey EarnhardthuluChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2534Landon CassillCSX Play it SafeFordFront Row Motorsports
2637Chris BuescherBush's Chili BeansChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2738David RaganTheHouse.comFordFront Row Motorsports
2841Kurt BuschTBDFordStewart-Haas Racing
2942Kyle LarsonFirst DataChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
3043Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3147AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3248Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3351TBATBDChevroletRick Ware Racing
3466Carl Long (i)O.C.R. Gaz BarChevroletMotorsports Business Management
3572Cole WhittTriStar MotorsportsChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3677Erik JonesSiriusXMToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3778Martin Truex Jr.Furniture Row/Denver MattressToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3883TBAEarthwaterToyotaBK Racing
3988Dale Earnhardt Jr.NationwideChevroletHendrick Motorsports
4095Michael McDowellTBDChevroletLeavine Family Racing

