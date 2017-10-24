Entry List: Texas Roadhouse 200

After a weekend off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action from the shortest track on the circuit: Martinsville Speedway for the 19th annual Texas Roadhouse 200.
There are 34 trucks on the preliminary entry list, and a handful of changes.
2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion Harrison Burton will be in the No. 51 for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and current K&N Pro Series West points leader Todd Gilliland will pilot the No. 46 for KBM as well. Cale Gale will make his return to the Camping World Truck Series in the No. 99 Chevrolet for MDM Motorsports with Rheem sponsorship. Saturday will be Gale’s first start in the series since 2013.
The No.’s 0 and No. 11 have not announced a driver yet for the weekend. Jeffrey Abbey will make his Truck Series pavement debut in the Niece Motorsports No. 45, while Landon Huffman returns for his second career start in the Copp Motorsports No. 83. Finally, Mason Diaz will drive the No. 86 for Brandonbilt Motorsports. If Diaz qualifies, he will be making his Camping World Truck Series debut.
The green flag for the Texas Roadhouse 200 is scheduled to fly at approximately 1:16 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon with television coverage on FS1. Johnny Sauter is the defending winner of the event.
Check below for the full entry list
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|0
|TBA
|Driven2Honor.org
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|2
|02
|Austin Hill
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Randy Young
|3
|4
|Christopher Bell
|JBL
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|4
|6
|Norm Benning
|H and H Transport
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|5
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Fire Alarm Services, Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Joe Nemechek
|6
|10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Driven2Honor.org
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|7
|11
|TBA
|Bojangles'/Fluidyne High Performance
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|8
|13
|Cody Coughlin
|JEGS
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|9
|15
|Reed Sorenson (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jay Robinson
|10
|16
|Ryan Truex
|ADVICS/AISIN
|Toyota
|Shigeaki Hattori
|11
|18
|Noah Gragson
|Switch
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|12
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Fitzgerald Glider Kits
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|13
|20
|Jeb Burton
|State Water Heaters
|Chevrolet
|Bryan Hill
|14
|21
|Johnny Sauter
|Allegiant Travel
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|15
|24
|Justin Haley
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|16
|27
|Ben Rhodes
|Safelite Auto Glass
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|17
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Cooper Standard
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|18
|33
|Kaz Grala
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|19
|36
|Todd Peck
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Beverly Mittler
|20
|44
|Austin Self
|AM Technical Solutions
|Chevrolet
|Shane Lamb
|21
|45
|Jeffrey Abbey
|Niece Equipment
|Chevrolet
|Al Niece
|22
|46
|Todd Gilliland
|Pedigree
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|23
|49
|Wendell Chavous
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jay Robinson
|24
|51
|Harrison Burton
|DEX Imaging
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|25
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|We Build America
|Chevrolet
|Chris Larsen
|26
|57
|Mike Senica
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|27
|63
|Chris Windom
|Baldwin Brothers
|Chevrolet
|Mike Mittler
|28
|83
|Landon Huffman
|Mittler Bros. Machine & Tool/Wrench Rags/Catawaba Valley Reclamation
|Chevrolet
|DJ Copp
|29
|86
|Mason Diaz
|Prince William Marina/The Sign Shop
|Chevrolet
|Jerry Brown
|30
|87
|Joe Nemechek
|D.A.B. Constructors Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Andrea Nemechek
|31
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Ideal Door/Menards
|Toyota
|Rhonda Thorson
|32
|92
|Regan Smith
|BTS Tire & Wheel/Commercial Tire & Service/Advance Audo Parts/CarQuest/Valvoline
|Ford
|Ricky Benton
|33
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Ride TV
|Toyota
|Mike Curb
|34
|99
|Cale Gale
|Rheem
|Chevrolet
|Matthew Miller