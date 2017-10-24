Entry List: Texas Roadhouse 200

After a weekend off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action from the shortest track on the circuit: Martinsville Speedway for the 19th annual Texas Roadhouse 200.

There are 34 trucks on the preliminary entry list, and a handful of changes.

2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion Harrison Burton will be in the No. 51 for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and current K&N Pro Series West points leader Todd Gilliland will pilot the No. 46 for KBM as well. Cale Gale will make his return to the Camping World Truck Series in the No. 99 Chevrolet for MDM Motorsports with Rheem sponsorship. Saturday will be Gale’s first start in the series since 2013.

The No.’s 0 and No. 11 have not announced a driver yet for the weekend. Jeffrey Abbey will make his Truck Series pavement debut in the Niece Motorsports No. 45, while Landon Huffman returns for his second career start in the Copp Motorsports No. 83. Finally, Mason Diaz will drive the No. 86 for Brandonbilt Motorsports. If Diaz qualifies, he will be making his Camping World Truck Series debut.

The green flag for the Texas Roadhouse 200 is scheduled to fly at approximately 1:16 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon with television coverage on FS1. Johnny Sauter is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list