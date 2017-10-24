Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Entry List: Texas Roadhouse 200

Davey Segal October 24, 2017 Davey Segal, Truck Series News Leave a comment

After a weekend off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action from the shortest track on the circuit: Martinsville Speedway for the 19th annual Texas Roadhouse 200.

There are 34 trucks on the preliminary entry list, and a handful of changes.

2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion Harrison Burton will be in the No. 51 for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and current K&N Pro Series West points leader Todd Gilliland will pilot the No. 46 for KBM as well. Cale Gale will make his return to the Camping World Truck Series in the No. 99 Chevrolet for MDM Motorsports with Rheem sponsorship. Saturday will be Gale’s first start in the series since 2013.

The No.’s 0 and No. 11 have not announced a driver yet for the weekend. Jeffrey Abbey will make his Truck Series pavement debut in the Niece Motorsports No. 45, while Landon Huffman returns for his second career start in the Copp Motorsports No. 83.  Finally, Mason Diaz will drive the No. 86 for Brandonbilt Motorsports.  If Diaz qualifies, he will be making his Camping World Truck Series debut.

The green flag for the Texas Roadhouse 200 is scheduled to fly at approximately 1:16 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon with television coverage on FS1. Johnny Sauter is the defending winner of the event.

Check below for the full entry list

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
10TBADriven2Honor.orgChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
202Austin HillTBDChevroletRandy Young
34Christopher BellJBLToyotaKyle Busch
46Norm BenningH and H TransportChevroletNorm Benning
58John Hunter NemechekFire Alarm Services, Inc.ChevroletJoe Nemechek
610Jennifer Jo CobbDriven2Honor.orgChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
711TBABojangles'/Fluidyne High PerformanceChevroletTBA
813Cody CoughlinJEGSToyotaDuke Thorson
915Reed Sorenson (i)TBDChevroletJay Robinson
1016Ryan TruexADVICS/AISINToyotaShigeaki Hattori
1118Noah GragsonSwitchToyotaKyle Busch
1219Austin CindricFitzgerald Glider KitsFordBrad Keselowski
1320Jeb BurtonState Water HeatersChevroletBryan Hill
1421Johnny SauterAllegiant TravelChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1524Justin HaleyTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1627Ben RhodesSafelite Auto GlassToyotaDuke Thorson
1729Chase BriscoeCooper StandardFordBrad Keselowski
1833Kaz GralaTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1936Todd PeckTBDChevroletBeverly Mittler
2044Austin SelfAM Technical SolutionsChevroletShane Lamb
2145Jeffrey AbbeyNiece EquipmentChevroletAl Niece
2246Todd GillilandPedigreeToyotaKyle Busch
2349Wendell ChavousTBDChevroletJay Robinson
2451Harrison BurtonDEX ImagingToyotaKyle Busch
2552Stewart FriesenWe Build AmericaChevroletChris Larsen
2657Mike SenicaTBDChevroletNorm Benning
2763Chris WindomBaldwin BrothersChevroletMike Mittler
2883Landon HuffmanMittler Bros. Machine & Tool/Wrench Rags/Catawaba Valley ReclamationChevroletDJ Copp
2986Mason DiazPrince William Marina/The Sign ShopChevroletJerry Brown
3087Joe NemechekD.A.B. Constructors Inc.ChevroletAndrea Nemechek
3188Matt CraftonIdeal Door/MenardsToyotaRhonda Thorson
3292Regan SmithBTS Tire & Wheel/Commercial Tire & Service/Advance Audo Parts/CarQuest/ValvolineFordRicky Benton
3398Grant EnfingerRide TVToyotaMike Curb
3499Cale GaleRheemChevroletMatthew Miller

