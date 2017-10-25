Daily Fantasy Forecast Powered by DraftKings: First Data 500 Preview

DraftKings’ daily fantasy NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the First Data 500. This race marks the opening event of the round of 8 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The green flag flies Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Cars will hit the track on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. for first practice. Qualifying will be held on race day at 12:05 p.m.

Here are eight drivers to keep an eye on this weekend for your DraftKings lineups.

ELITE TIER: $9,500 and up

Kyle Busch ($11,000)

Martinsville: 24 starts, one win, 12 top fives (50%), 13 top 10s (54.2%)

Average finish at Martinsville: 13.6

Busch has four straight top-five finishes at Martinsville, including a win in early 2016. During that win, he led 352 laps and completely dominated the race. He followed that up with a fifth-place finish during last season’s playoff race. Earlier this year, he led 274 laps at Martinsville en route to a second-place finish.

Busch is one of the top dominator picks this weekend, especially if he starts at the front of the field.

Jimmie Johnson ($9,800)

Martinsville: 31 starts, nine wins, 19 top fives (61.3%), 24 top 10s (77.4%)

Average finish at Martinsville: 7.5

Johnson has an average finish of 7.5 in 31 career starts at Martinsville. He is the active leader in wins (9), top fives (19), top 10s (24), and laps led (2,838) and is also the defending playoff Martinsville winner. He locked his spot at Homestead after leading 92 laps and will look to do the same this weekend. Johnson is tied with Kevin Harvick in points and is currently sitting on the final cut line.

Brad Keselowski ($9,600)

Martinsville: 15 starts, one win, five top fives (33.3%), nine top 10s (60%)

Average finish at Martinsville: 12.9

Keselowski has four top-five finishes through the last six Martinsville races. The one race in which he did not finish well, he was running inside the top five when he was involved in a wreck and ended the day with a 32nd place finish, after leading 143 laps.

Keselowski has one career win at Martinsville in the Cup Series. That win came earlier this year. He started fourth and led 116 laps. While he was not the top dominator for the weekend, he still ran up front and added 90 fastest lap points onto his total.

ALL-STAR TIER: $8,000 – $9,400

Chase Elliott ($9,400)

Martinsville: Four starts, one top five

Average finish at Martinsville: 18.2

Up until April, Elliott’s small sample size at Martinsville was nothing to write home about. His debut race in 2015, he finished 38th. He followed that up with a 20th and a 12th-place finish. So, he has gotten progressively better as he has run more races. Part of his progression at the track has involved running the truck series races during the weekend. He was runner-up last season, and then he finally got the win earlier this year.

Elliott has been on a roll since the playoffs started. He has four top fives in the past six races, which include three second-place finishes. Elliott has the momentum right now and should finish well again this weekend.

Denny Hamlin ($9,200)

Martinsville: 23 starts, five wins, 12 top fives (52.2%), 17 top 10s (73.9%)

Average finish at Martinsville: 10.1

Hamlin is phenomenal at Martinsville. He has five wins through 23 career starts and is averaging a top-10 finish. Even though his last win here came back in 2015, Hamlin has run up front and led laps in three of the four races since.

Hamlin is a cheaper alternative to Busch and Martin Truex Jr., but has the same ability to lead laps and compete for the win. He will be a great play if he starts towards the front. He will be a must-start if he starts on the front row.

Jamie McMurray ($8,500)

Martinsville: 29 starts, two top fives (6.9%), 15 top 10s (51.7%)

Average finish at Martinsville: 17.1

This season has been one of the most consistently successful seasons for McMurray. He is on pace to set a career high in average finish (14.4) and has logged the second most single-season top-10 finishes in his 16 years behind the wheel.

At Martinsville, McMurray has put on a couple great performances the past few years. In 2015, as the sun was setting in Virginia, he came up just short of the win and finished second behind Jeff Gordon. In the playoff race last season, he finished eighth after starting 14th.

He has had top 10 speed all season and could be a great sleeper pick this weekend as well.

BARGAIN TIER: $4,500 – $7,900

Austin Dillon ($7,500)

Martinsville: Seven starts, two top fives

Average finish at Martinsville: 16.0

What sticks out the most when looking at Dillon’s past performances at Martinsville is his ability to climb through the field. He has only started inside the top 20 twice, 19th in 2014 and 20th in the first race this season. Although he has started deep in the field, he has an average finish of 16.0. That includes two top-five finishes in the past three races.

As is the case with every driver, it will be important to look through his practice times to see how he does on long runs. A good run on Saturday will make Dillon a good pick for Sunday no matter his qualifying results.

AJ Allmendinger ($6,000)

Martinsville: 18 starts, two top fives (11.1%), six top 10s (33.3%)

Average finish at Martinsville: 18.2

Allmendinger is the top bargain pick this weekend. He has six finishes of 11th or better in his seven races at Martinsville since joining JTG Daugherty Racing in 2014. He finished second in the first race of 2016, and then 10th in the playoff race. Back in April, he finished sixth after starting way back in 30th. At $6,000, adding Allmendinger to your lineup leaves more room to chase after a top dominator.

Pre-Qualifying Optimal Lineup Example:

