Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / 2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 33: Clockin’ Out
(Photo: John K Harrelson/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 33: Clockin’ Out

Frontstretch Staff October 26, 2017 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Phil Allaway, Truck Series, XFINITY, Zach Catanzareti Leave a comment

Episode 33: Clockin’ Out

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Phil Allaway and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Phil and Zach wrap up the chaos at Kansas Speedway, offering our thoughts on the penalties handed to Matt Kenseth and the feast-and-famine round for Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson. We also preview the only short track of the playoffs this weekend at Martinsville Speedway!

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action this weekend by signing up at this link for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started!

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Holding a Pretty Wheel: When Racing Was Everthing

I reconnected with an old friend not so long ago.  She was someone I knew …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.