2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 33: Clockin’ Out

Episode 33: Clockin’ Out

Frontstretch Podcast with Dustin Albino, Phil Allaway and Zach Catanzareti

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, Dustin, Phil and Zach wrap up the chaos at Kansas Speedway, offering our thoughts on the penalties handed to Matt Kenseth and the feast-and-famine round for Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson. We also preview the only short track of the playoffs this weekend at Martinsville Speedway!

