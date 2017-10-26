Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Joe Skibinski/INDYCAR Media)

Chip Ganassi Racing Signs Ed Jones to Partner Scott Dixon in 2018

Phil Allaway October 26, 2017 IndyCar News, Phil Allaway Leave a comment

On Wednesday, Chip Ganassi Racing announced that Ed Jones will join the team and drive the No. 10 NTT DATA-sponsored Dallara-Honda full-time in 2018.  Jones replaces Tony Kanaan, who has moved over to AJ Foyt Enterprises for next season.

Jones is very excited for the upcoming season.

“This is truly an honor to have the opportunity to drive for Chip, his organization and to represent NTT DATA,” Jones stated.  “Chip [Ganassi] runs one of the biggest and best motor racing teams in the world, and equally as important, is a proven winner across each series he competes in from Le Mans to Indianapolis and beyond. I want to get up to speed quickly and learn as much as I can. Scott [Dixon] is a legend in the sport, and to get the chance to team with him is an amazing opportunity. I think I’m joining the team at a perfect time when the playing field is being reset with common aero kits, and everyone is adjusting to a new formula. I’m really looking forward to getting in the car and getting underway with our 2018 campaign.”

The move for Ganassi to hire Jones was viewed as a surprise.  Quite a few sources had tipped Brendon Hartley as the man for the ride.  However, Hartley currently has a race-to-race deal in Formula One with Scuderia Toro Rosso.  In Chip Ganassi’s case, he was definitely watching the former Indy Lights champion.

“We’ve been following Ed’s career for quite some time now and are pleased we are able to add him to strengthen our IndyCar lineup,” Ganassi said.  “He has a year of Indy car racing under his belt now and is the type of young talent that we were looking for. We can’t wait to get him on the race track.”

In 2017, Jones ran full-time for Dale Coyne Racing in their No. 19.  Jones finished a career-best third in the Indianapolis 500 and had five top 10 finishes.  He finished 14th in points.

